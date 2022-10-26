World

Watch video: Elderly woman saves another senior citizen from getting robbed

The footage is from Oakland, California and the name of the woman is Miss Faye

FP Trending October 26, 2022 16:58:53 IST
A 75-years-old lady swings her cane at the robbers' car to save a man from being robbed. Videograb:Twitter

It doesn’t matter if you are old or young, if you are brave enough, you can be no less than a superhero. At least this is what appears to be the case from a video which is recently floating on social media. A clip has been shared on Twitter in which a 76-year-old woman can be seen running with her cane to save her neighbour – another senior citizen – from getting robbed in broad daylight. She even calls her German Shepherd to help apprehend the subject. The robber leaves his victim and drives away after the old lady runs towards the car with her cane. She even throws her cane on the car as it goes away. Her dog checks the victim, lying on the floor, to see if he is okay.

Have a look at this video here:

According to the caption of the video, the footage is from Oakland, California and the name of the woman is Miss Faye.

In the comment section, a user showed his concern for safety these days. He added, “No one is #safe anywhere anymore.”

A viewer wondered if the victim is okay.

This is not the only video on social media which shows a brave person saving someone’s life. A video was shared on Twitter in July in which a man saved the life of a child in a heroic style after.

Watch this video here:

After noticing the accident, some other people also came to the rescue. They tried to provide comfort to the child and the man. They both appeared hurt in the accident. However, they didn’t seem to have suffered any serious injury. The man’s presence of mind and courage saved the kid.

