It doesn’t matter if you are old or young, if you are brave enough, you can be no less than a superhero. At least this is what appears to be the case from a video which is recently floating on social media. A clip has been shared on Twitter in which a 76-year-old woman can be seen running with her cane to save her neighbour – another senior citizen – from getting robbed in broad daylight. She even calls her German Shepherd to help apprehend the subject. The robber leaves his victim and drives away after the old lady runs towards the car with her cane. She even throws her cane on the car as it goes away. Her dog checks the victim, lying on the floor, to see if he is okay.

Have a look at this video here:

OAKLAND, CA– 76-yr-old Miss Faye ran out with her cane to save her neighbor, another senior citizen, from getting robbed in broad daylight last week. Ms. Faye even called for her German shepherd Troy to help apprehend the subject. pic.twitter.com/FYIYG3wxSG — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 26, 2022

According to the caption of the video, the footage is from Oakland, California and the name of the woman is Miss Faye.

In the comment section, a user showed his concern for safety these days. He added, “No one is #safe anywhere anymore.”

I don’t understand what’s going on with our generation today. It’s really confusing and scary at the same time. No one is #safe anywhere anymore. — Mason (@QueenieMae_22) October 26, 2022

A viewer wondered if the victim is okay.

But is he ok?!! — me (@Tikigirl97) October 26, 2022

जाको राखे साइयां मार सके न कोय Visuals from Mathura, UP pic.twitter.com/0o9sneyPhg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 18, 2022

This is not the only video on social media which shows a brave person saving someone’s life. A video was shared on Twitter in July in which a man saved the life of a child in a heroic style after.

Watch this video here:

After noticing the accident, some other people also came to the rescue. They tried to provide comfort to the child and the man. They both appeared hurt in the accident. However, they didn’t seem to have suffered any serious injury. The man’s presence of mind and courage saved the kid.

