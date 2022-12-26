World

Watch video: Apocalyptic view of snow-clad Buffalo City in western New York terrifies internet

People were left stranded because rescue personnel couldn't reach them since the fiery storm was raging. To tackle the situation there, the Buffalo area received an additional 200 National Guard personnel.

FP Trending December 26, 2022 19:09:35 IST
Photo for representation. AP

Since the winter season arrived in the United States, people are finding it quite hard to face the brutal, chilled wintry waves. But the conditions had deteriorated in Western New York when a severe snowstorm with ferocious wind hit the region just ahead of Christmas week. The blizzard has taken a massive toll on the city of Buffalo as at least 10 people were reported to be dead following the weather-related issues on Sunday. Several clips revealing the tragic scenes in the snow-covered Buffalo city have been shared across social media.


A drone video representing the tragic situation all across Buffalo was shared by WeatherNation on their official Twitter. It showed the streets being surfaced with a white cover of snow and so were the houses. The cars parked beside the roads almost got hidden. Conditions have been deemed life-threatening with a maximum temperature of -6 degrees Celsius, no power, and snowdrifts taller than vehicles. All traffic at Exit 46 of the New York State Thruway remained blocked for a long time.

Residents were trapped inside their homes. The weather outside had also affected the emergency services preventing the victims from calling for help. People were left stranded because rescue personnel couldn’t reach them since the fiery storm was raging. To tackle the situation, the Buffalo area received an additional 200 National Guard personnel. However, as per the latest reports, the cold wind has now begun to show signs of losing steam.

The caption of the post noted, “Snow drifts are reaching the height of SUVs in the Buffalo area as this historic blizzard gradually winds down. Some cars have been abandoned in the middle of roads during the height of the lake-effect snowstorm.”

The terrifying view left internet users stunned. They expressed their worries in the comment section. Some found the condition too hard to believe as the glimpses seemed like scenes from a Hollywood movie to them.

A person noted, “Buffalo looks pretty bleak on a normal day. Looks apocalyptic here.”


Another user stated, “It is definitely caused by global warming.”


An individual wrote, “Looks like another Blizzard of 78.”


Here are some other reactions:


On Christmas Day, more than 200,000 people in the eastern states of America lost electricity due to the chilly conditions. As the storm continued, flights were cancelled and holidays were spoiled. As many as 48 US states endured negative degrees over the weekend owing to severe gusts. Weather-related occurrences have so far claimed the lives of more than 30 people.

Updated Date: December 26, 2022 19:10:38 IST

