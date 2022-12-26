Watch video: Apocalyptic view of snow-clad Buffalo City in western New York terrifies internet

Since the winter season arrived in the United States, people are finding it quite hard to face the brutal, chilled wintry waves. But the conditions had deteriorated in Western New York when a severe snowstorm with ferocious wind hit the region just ahead of Christmas week. The blizzard has taken a massive toll on the city of Buffalo as at least 10 people were reported to be dead following the weather-related issues on Sunday. Several clips revealing the tragic scenes in the snow-covered Buffalo city have been shared across social media.

NEW VIDEO: Snow drifts are reaching the height of SUVs in the Buffalo area as this historic blizzard gradually winds down. Some cars have been abandoned in the middle of roads during the height of the lake-effect snowstorm. #NYwx #snow pic.twitter.com/0v90aofgsX — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 25, 2022



A drone video representing the tragic situation all across Buffalo was shared by WeatherNation on their official Twitter. It showed the streets being surfaced with a white cover of snow and so were the houses. The cars parked beside the roads almost got hidden. Conditions have been deemed life-threatening with a maximum temperature of -6 degrees Celsius, no power, and snowdrifts taller than vehicles. All traffic at Exit 46 of the New York State Thruway remained blocked for a long time.

Residents were trapped inside their homes. The weather outside had also affected the emergency services preventing the victims from calling for help. People were left stranded because rescue personnel couldn’t reach them since the fiery storm was raging. To tackle the situation, the Buffalo area received an additional 200 National Guard personnel. However, as per the latest reports, the cold wind has now begun to show signs of losing steam.

The caption of the post noted, “Snow drifts are reaching the height of SUVs in the Buffalo area as this historic blizzard gradually winds down. Some cars have been abandoned in the middle of roads during the height of the lake-effect snowstorm.”

The terrifying view left internet users stunned. They expressed their worries in the comment section. Some found the condition too hard to believe as the glimpses seemed like scenes from a Hollywood movie to them.

A person noted, “Buffalo looks pretty bleak on a normal day. Looks apocalyptic here.”

Buffalo looks pretty bleak on a normal day. Looks apocalyptic here. 😳 — getserious1234 (@getserious1234) December 25, 2022



Another user stated, “It is definitely caused by global warming.”

Definitely caused by global warming. Definitely. — SASQUATCH (@xSASQUATCHxx) December 26, 2022



An individual wrote, “Looks like another Blizzard of 78.”

Looks like another Blizzard of 78 — Lib Lady Army Vet 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Individual1isa1) December 25, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

A while back I went to visit a friend in Buffalo. I took the city bus from the Greyhound. When I went to get off, the snow bank was so high that there was only 1½' of daylight at the top of the and that I had to climb through to get off the bus. — Call Me Heathen (@CorporateDeath9) December 26, 2022

My sister says that she's lived there for 25 years and this is the worst she has seen the weather get. Emergency services are on hold and much of the roads are still closed, from what i hear. This blizzard is definitely one for the history books. — lordFarhanington (@farhanQ138) December 26, 2022

There was 3ft and 50+ MPH winds last week on the So Dak prairie and more snow and high winds this week and zero national news about it! A rancher friend of mine was stuck in his tractor while trying to feed his cows for 27 hrs. Google Keloland News Todd County Rancher — DaveStirek (@57555ds) December 26, 2022



On Christmas Day, more than 200,000 people in the eastern states of America lost electricity due to the chilly conditions. As the storm continued, flights were cancelled and holidays were spoiled. As many as 48 US states endured negative degrees over the weekend owing to severe gusts. Weather-related occurrences have so far claimed the lives of more than 30 people.

