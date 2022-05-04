Watch: Ukrainian nurse who lost her legs in Russian mine blast gets married, shares video of first dance with husband

A Ukrainian nurse, who had lost her legs and four fingers on her left hand in a Russian landmine explosion in March, tied the knot with her partner recently. A heartwarming video of the couple's first dance is going viral after it was shared by the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security, which falls under Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

The couple, Oksana and Viktor, got married after being together for six years. The couple have two kids as well, both of whom were present at the wedding ceremony. The ceremony took place in a hospital in Lviv.

The wedding was solemnized in the hospital while a wedding cake was prepared by the hospital staff. The bride wore a white wedding dress along with a traditional Ukrainian flower crown or vinok. For the first dance, Oksana was held by Viktor as he swayed around in the room.

According to reports, Oksana will be able to receive prosthetics in the future, after her wounds fully heal. The couple is set to travel to Germany so that she can get further treatment.

The emotional video of the much-in-love couple's wedding dance has gone viral and has received thousands of views so far.

Have a look at the video here:

This wedding is taking place in a hospital. The bride is a 23-year-old nurse, Oksana, who lost both legs and some fingers in an explosion. The newlyweds have been together for six years. We wish them countless happy years to come. Ukraine stands strong thanks to people like them. pic.twitter.com/oiyZNrEJTo — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) May 2, 2022

Ukraine's Parliament wished the couple happiness ahead.

The couple got married in a #Lviv hospital, where the woman is preparing for prosthetic surgery. ❤️ We wish the young couple happiness and long years together.#StandWithUkraine — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) May 2, 2022



Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the clip was very touching.

Another wrote "love conquers all".



Many slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to attack Ukraine.

How dare putin was to think he can defeat our people? https://t.co/zXpuniAZl7 — Rubryka - Solutions from Ukraine (@RubrykaEng) May 3, 2022



This wedding is not the first touching story from Ukraine which proves that love conquers everything. Earlier, members of the National Guard, Oleksandr and Olena, tied the knot at a checkpoint in the country. Another viral video showed the wedding of territorial defense workers Lesya and Valeriy.

What are your thoughts on this video? Let us know.

