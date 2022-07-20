Watch: Ukrainian farmers save harvest from fire caused by Russian shelling; internet hails their efforts

Kyiv has also accused Russia and its allies of stealing its wheat. This has further contributed to a global food shortage caused by grain exports blocked in the country’s ports

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, the country has been ravaged by missile strikes and bombs. Videos show that even the agricultural fields of the European nation have not been left as Russian troops are setting fire to standing crops in a bid to damage the harvest.

Olexander Scherba, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria, has shared a video about how Ukrainian farmers are putting out fires and trying to salvage their crops. The video was shared by Scherba on Tuesday with the caption “Ukrainian farmers trying to save the harvest after the daily shelling in Mykolaiv.”

The clip shows one farmer trying to put out the blaze with water pipes, while another person tries to stop the fire from spreading. The clip is undated. According to the caption, the video was captured in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine.

The clip grabbed attention, with several users condemning Russia for its acts. Some people commented that Moscow is largely responsible for the spike in food prices.

Others called what Russia was doing “unbelievably cruel”.

Several wrote that acts like these could result in famine for millions of people.

A few users hailed the courage of Ukrainian farmers.

Russia is believed to be targeting harvests to cripple Ukraine’s economy. The pro-western nation relies heavily on food processing and the exports of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil. According to a report by The Guardian, Ukraine was the fifth largest exporter of wheat globally in 2021.

Kyiv has also accused Russia and its allies of stealing its wheat. This has further contributed to a global food shortage caused by grain exports blocked in the country’s ports.

Russia has stepped up its bombing of Ukraine with banned cluster bombs targeting Mykolaiv, intense shelling of Sumy and missile strike in Odesa, as per a Daily Mail report. Russian troops have intensified their campaign in the south and east after they failed to capture Kyiv in the early days of the war.

