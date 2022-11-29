Watch: Tiny angry frog makes toy-like sounds in adorable video

Sometimes, nature gives us glimpses of such events which are both bizarre and adorable at the same time. You would never expect a frog to make sounds like a dog toy, but such a bizarre phenomenon has occurred. A video of this event has been shared by BBC on YouTube, and then on Twitter by an account. In the video, a tiny Desert Rain Frog can be seen making toy-like sounds as it squeaks. What’s even more surprising is that the frog is angry while making such cute sounds. The account which shared this video on Twitter called the sound of this frog ‘unexpected’ in her caption.

Have a look at this video here:

Source of video https://t.co/Uh9CTdk2lB — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 26, 2022



Viewers found this video to be very adorable.

Ok, that’s adorable. — Jenny Diver (@Jencling) November 26, 2022



The video also attracted humorous comments. A user wrote, “You better watch out!”

“You better watch out!” — JR 🎭 I shake my head and laugh…and cry. (@sunnyladner) November 26, 2022



Wildlife photographer Dean Boshoff posted the video of this Desert Rain Frog online for the first time in 2013. Boshoff had found this adorable creature in the Port Nolloth area of South Africa. He uploaded its video on YouTube on 14 February 2013.

This is not the only cute video of a frog on social media. A video was shared on Instagram in which some tiny frogs were seen nestled inside some dahlia flowers.

Watch this video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison | Snohomish Lavender Farm (@snohomishlavenderfarm)



Recently, a hilarious video was shared on Twitter in which a frog was seen riding on the back of a snake.

साहस का मतलब भय की अनुपस्थिति नहीं बल्कि भय सामने होते हुए भी दृढ़ता से सामना करना ही साहस है..! pic.twitter.com/2Xz6dEJKhG — Sanjay Kumar, Dy. Collector (@dc_sanjay_jas) November 25, 2022



The account which tweeted this clip stated in his caption that courage didn’t imply the absence of fear, but it meant facing the fear in front of you. In the clip, the frog could be seen calmly sitting on the snake as it moved across a grassy field.

Another cute clip was uploaded on YouTube in which a cat petted a tiny frog.

Watch this video here:



The curious cat could be seen placing its paw on the frog, and the furry animal examined its tiny friend properly. It appeared from the video that the cat was keen to become friends with the adorable amphibian.

