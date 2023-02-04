Watch: This theme park in central China offers bicycle rides 1000 feet in air

There are a variety of unique rides across different amusement parks around the world. In almost every park, there is a ride that will provide visitors with a cycling experience. However, you can only imagine yourself pedalling merrily on a safe surface when you think of cycling. But have you ever thought of pedalling a cycle almost 1000 feet above sea level? Something like this really exists at a theme park in Central China. This bone-chilling experience can make you scream your heart out, but for thrillseekers, this can be the perfect adrenaline rush. A short clip of the ride was shared by NowThis News on its official Twitter and has been going viral across the internet.

What would it take for you to ride this bicycle 1,000 ft in the air? The death-defying attraction is located at a theme park in central China. pic.twitter.com/fvV96syJT6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 3, 2023

The viral video opens with two girls testing their courage while taking a ride on the cycle. They started off their journey from a platform-like surface. From there, the cliff cycle would move through a cable wire to which the ride was attached and the journey would end at the other side of the hill. Though both girls were experiencing the ride together, they were seated with their backs to each other.

The riders were outfitted with safety jackets that were attached to the cycle and were only tied to two ropes at the top and bottom of the cycle. Even though they would be aware that there is the least possibility of falling, the sight of the ground below could give them an awful chill. Additionally, it wasn’t exactly a smooth ride since the cycle and rope were toppling from left to right with each and every leg movement.

The caption of the clip read, “What would it take for you to ride this bicycle 1,000 ft in the air? The death-defying attraction is located at a theme park in central China.” Users reacted accordingly in the comment section. While some wished to have a ride on the cycle, others could not even wonder about the heart-stopping experience.

A person termed it “Madness” and acknowledged immediately, “The moment I go mad.”

Madness. The moment I go mad. — Jamilu Usman 🇳🇬 (@Jamilu_Kumo) February 3, 2023

Another user called it a “challenging bike ride.”

Now that’s a challenging bikeride! — Dirk van den Berg (@dirkvdberg68) February 3, 2023

An individual referred to the safety caution and noted, “It looks super safe.”

Looks super safe… — Hurley Gurdy Man (@GurdyHurley) February 3, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Trying to escape from walkers ! — MySummerWhine2.0 (@Mysummerwhine) February 3, 2023

Negotiable — Randy (@u2_randy) February 3, 2023

A lobotomy — steve (@sixinnyc) February 4, 2023

Since being dropped on Twitter, the video has received more than 24,000 likes so far. It has also accumulated many likes and retweets on the microblogging site.

