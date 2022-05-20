Watch: This panda's snack time antics will leave you in splits

The clip featured a zookeeper poking a panda with a carrot to wake up the slumbering animal. The panda took the offered food and went back to lazing around on a wooden platform while enjoying his meal

Pandas remain an object of awesomeness on the internet. Nothing delights social media more than a video of these gentle giants being their usual self. A recent video, which showcases their playful side, has grabbed eyeballs on the web.

The 13-second video shows a zookeeper waking up a panda for some snacks. She makes a lot of effort to wake up the slumbering animal, even poking it with a carrot. The panda finally wakes up, takes the carrot and a biscuit and eats it while lazing around on a wooden platform.

The clip was shared by user Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption “Wake up! Snack time.” It has garnered over 8.4 lakh views and 42,000 likes.

Buitengebieden had shared another clip of the furry animal on 19 May. The clip showed the panda rolling around its enclosure. The video was posted with the caption “Wondering how they can survive in the wild...”

Wondering how they can survive in the wild.. pic.twitter.com/Cjaz76rKMg — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 18, 2022

Users were thrilled with both the panda videos and showered lots of love on the clips. Many people were left in splits by the antics of the animals. Others joked that they could sympathise with the clumsy and adorable creature.

This is not the only video regarding pandas that has gone viral in recent months. In December, the video of a panda trying to escape from its enclosure at Beijing Zoo left users in splits. The viral clip featured a six-year-old panda, Meng Lan, mounting the six-foot-tall metal fence around his enclosure.

The furry animal succeeded in scaling the fence to reach the area that separates the enclosure from the visitors’ area. The animal was later lured back to its cage after zookeepers entice it with some food. The hilarious ‘prison break’ of the panda went viral, garnering over 79,000 views on YouTube.

What are your thoughts on these videos? Which one is your favourite?

