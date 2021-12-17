China: Giant panda escapes zoo enclosure; watch viral clip to know what his ‘Prison Break’ went
The panda succeeded in crossing the fence and came in the buffer zone that separates his enclosure from the area of the zoo that is open to visitors.
We have all watched The Shawshank Redemption movie or Prison Break series, but none of us could have imagined that a panda would have pulled off an escape attempt that would rival Andy Dufresne and Michael Scofield escaping from prison. Hilarious right! Well, it's a true story.
This funny incident that has gone viral on social media platforms was reported in Beijing of China, where a giant panda escaped from its enclosure at Beijing Zoo.
As per Metro News, visitors at the zoo were stunned to watch six-year-old Meng Lan scaled the wall of his enclosure. The zoo staff told visitors to keep their distance from the panda while they were making videos of Lan. The six-year-old panda mounted the six-foot-tall metal fence surrounding his cage.
The panda succeeded in crossing the fence and came in the buffer zone that separates his enclosure from the area of the zoo that is open to visitors. After showcasing his ‘prison break’ skills, Meng Lan was lured back into his enclosure by the zoo staff.
One of the visitors captured the funny moment in his mobile has gone viral on the social media.
Watch the hilarious video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoDR0uDl3eE
According to Beijing Zoo, Meng Lan never came in contact with visitors and never came in the buffer zone before. The zoo stated that the giant panda changed his decision and came back to his enclosure after smelling the food that was offered to him by the zoo staff.
As per the zoo Meng Lan is a naughty panda and has a history of rowdy behaviour. The officials emphasized that his enclosure would be modified to prevent more ‘prison breaks’. According to news reports, Meng Lan was born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in the year 2015 and shifted to the Beijing Zoo two years later.
What are your thoughts on the viral video?
