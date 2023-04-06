WATCH: Stand-up comedians make fun of Vladlen Tatarsky's 'assassination', Russia launches probe

New Delhi: Russian law enforcement officials announced on Wednesday that they will look into a stand-up joke made by two well-known Russian comedians that made fun of a recent bombing that claimed the life of Russian war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

During a performance in Berlin, stand-up comedian Garik Oganesyan received a statuette from another comic Sasha Kapadya. The figurine, which was given to Vladlen Tatarsky at an event on Sunday carried an explosive device that killed him and injured about 40 others, seemed to be a reference to that, The Moscow Times reported.

“Is this really a statuette? Thank you very much…may it just stand right here,” said Oganesyan, as he can be seen saying in a video of the skit, eliciting laughs from the audience, according to The Moscow Times.

Chief of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin authorised a probe into the skit on Wednesday, according to a statement from the law enforcement agency in charge of investigating grave crimes.

Yana Lantratova, a member of the State Duma, and Yekaterina Mizulina, the leader of the Kremlin-aligned Free Internet League, both urged the Investigative Committee to look into the prank.

“I think it’s a filthy joke. If they recorded a stand-up like this about 9/11 in the United States, I’m curious to see what would happen to them,” said Mizulina on Telegram, as reported by The Moscow Times.

Tatarsky’s assassination

Russian war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was holding a live event for his supporters in the ‘Street Bar 1’ cafe in St. Petersburg’s historical district. A bomb shook the cafe during the ceremony, killing the famed Russian war correspondent on the spot.

The bomb was so powerful that it caused the cafe’s façade to fall, destroying 15 square metres of glazing.

According to TASS, the suspected improvised explosive device was comparable to around 200 grams of TNT and was filled with shrapnel.

