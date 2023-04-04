Moscow: The explosion at a cafe is St. Petersburg in which Russian war journalist Vladlen Tatarsky was killed was “planned by Ukrainian special services”, claimed the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, which coordinates counterterrorism operations in Moscow.

Tatarsky died while speaking at a public event at the cafe on Sunday. At least 30 people were injured.

A 26-year-old woman, identified as St. Petersburg resident Darya Trepova, who has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the bombing, was an “active supporter” of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, claimed the National Ant-Terrorist Committee.

A report by TASS said Trepova has confessed that she was the one who brought the statuette bomb that exploded inside the cafe. “I was the one who snuck in the statuette that exploded,” she said.

Trepova has, however, refused to say who gave her the statuette.

Tatarsky was meeting with members of the public when she presented him with a box containing a bust of him that apparently blew up.

Police tracked Trepova down using the surveillance cameras. Reports say that she had allegedly cut her long blonde hair short to change her look and even rented a different apartment.

‘Bombing part of Russia’s internal turmoil’

Though there has been no direct response from the Ukrainian authorities to the accusation, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he doesn’t think about events in Russia.

A senior official, earlier, described the bombing as part of Russia’s internal turmoil.

How Trepova succeeded in carrying out explosion?

According to remarks recorded on video, a witness said during the discussion, a woman who identified herself as Nastya asked questions and exchanged remarks with Tatarsky.

She went on to say that Nastya said she had made a bust of Tatarsky but that guards asked her to leave it at the door, suspecting it could be a bomb.

Nastya and Tatarsky joked and laughed. She then went to the door, got the box and presented it to Tatarsky.

The blogger reportedly put the bust on a nearby table, and the explosion followed.

Wagner group 'enlists' Tatarsky

Tatarsky was posthumously entered into the roster of the private military company Wagner Group. It further said that if the blogger's family agrees, it would entitle them to survivor benefits among other privileges.

A report by RT said Tatarsky was not a member of Wagner in life, but had reportedly worked with the company and promoted its efforts to help with the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

With inputs from agencies

