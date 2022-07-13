WATCH: Sri Lankan protesters storm PM office in Colombo despite heavy security presence
Security was earlier beefed up in the area and personnel even resorted to firing tear gas as the number of demonstrators grew
New Delhi: Sri Lankan protesters on Wednesday entered the building of the Prime Minister's office at Flower Road in Colombo despite a heavy security presence.
#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Inside visuals from the premises of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister's office in Colombo after it was stormed by protestors pic.twitter.com/nEoc9zsoBk
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
Videos shared by the local media showed protesters waving the Sri Lankan flag as they gathered on the balconies of the building.
Protesters have taken over the Prime Minister's office in Colombo 📸 @Skandha92 pic.twitter.com/wdgagxC80P — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) July 13, 2022
Earlier, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe who is also acting as the president after incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives declared a state of emergency.
Protesters have taken over the Prime Ministers Office at Flower Road. #DailyMirror #SriLanka #SLnews pic.twitter.com/uyxXIZ9H7V — DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) July 13, 2022
Notably, security was earlier beefed up in the area. Security personnel also resorted to firing tear gas as the number of demonstrators grew. Earlier in the day, demonstrators breached the premises of the office.
According to Newswire, protesters entered the premises of the building via the back entrance and over the side walls. At least 24 demonstrators have been injured in the protest at the PM's office, Newswire reported.
Wickremesinghe asks security forces to restore order
Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe in a televised address said he had instructed security forces to restore order, but troops were seen backing down at his office leaving gates open for protesters to stroll in.
"I have ordered military commanders and the police chief to do what is necessary to restore order," Wickremesinghe said.
"Those who stormed into my office want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president."
His private home was set ablaze on Saturday after protesters captured the president's office and home on the same day.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sri Lankan Cabinet ministers to resign after all-party government formation: PMO
Opposition parties on Sunday held talks and decided to form an all-party interim government after President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe agreed to resign
Sri Lanka: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed acting president as Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives
The speaker earlier announced that lawmakers will pick the next president on 20 July. Frontrunners for the post include top Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa
Gotabaya Rajapaksa still in Sri Lanka: Parliament speaker clarifies reports of president leaving country
'President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, I made a mistake in the (BBC) interview,' speaker Abeywardena told ANI in a call. Sri Lankan President, who announced his resignation on Saturday, was earlier said to have fled and was in a third country