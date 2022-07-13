WATCH: Sri Lankan protesters storm PM office in Colombo despite heavy security presence

Security was earlier beefed up in the area and personnel even resorted to firing tear gas as the number of demonstrators grew

New Delhi: Sri Lankan protesters on Wednesday entered the building of the Prime Minister's office at Flower Road in Colombo despite a heavy security presence.

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Inside visuals from the premises of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister's office in Colombo after it was stormed by protestors pic.twitter.com/nEoc9zsoBk — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Videos shared by the local media showed protesters waving the Sri Lankan flag as they gathered on the balconies of the building.

Protesters have taken over the Prime Minister's office in Colombo 📸 @Skandha92 pic.twitter.com/wdgagxC80P — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) July 13, 2022

Earlier, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe who is also acting as the president after incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives declared a state of emergency.

Notably, security was earlier beefed up in the area. Security personnel also resorted to firing tear gas as the number of demonstrators grew. Earlier in the day, demonstrators breached the premises of the office.

According to Newswire, protesters entered the premises of the building via the back entrance and over the side walls. At least 24 demonstrators have been injured in the protest at the PM's office, Newswire reported.

Wickremesinghe asks security forces to restore order

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe in a televised address said he had instructed security forces to restore order, but troops were seen backing down at his office leaving gates open for protesters to stroll in.

"I have ordered military commanders and the police chief to do what is necessary to restore order," Wickremesinghe said.

"Those who stormed into my office want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president."

His private home was set ablaze on Saturday after protesters captured the president's office and home on the same day.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.