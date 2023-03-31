Islamabad: In economic crisis-hit Pakistan, household kitchens have gone dry and people remain hungry as inflation mounts. Amid this desolate situation, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government came as a Messiah for his country by providing free wheat flour. But the happiness was shortlived. Viral videos now show the foodgrain distributed had already expired and were from former President Asif Ali Zardar’s wheat storage.

In a video shared on social media, a resident of Pakistan said he got the free wheat distributed by the federal government and wanted to have some to break the day’s fast (roza). “When I opened, I found them rotten. The government ministers are relishing food and feeding poor and down trodden poison.”

An expired wheat flour has been distributed to millions of Pakistanis across the country. #ExpiredWheat #HumanitarianCrisisPakistan pic.twitter.com/AI9ECBbVDq — 🇺🇸 Bilal Khan ﷽ (@Peace4allpak) March 30, 2023

Another video shows a government vehicle allegedly filled with sacks of flour. The person making the video opened the sack and showed pebbles, sand, and very little wheat grains. The man said that the truck loaded with several such sacks have been sent to villages and they have been asked to grind them and sell them to poor.

More evidence of where expired wheat was by the government for further processing before it was distributed amongst poverty stricken people of Pakistan 🇵🇰.#ExpiredWheat#FreeAata pic.twitter.com/eFGNSXkByD — 🇺🇸 Bilal Khan ﷽ (@Peace4allpak) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, several people expressed anger over Shehbaz Sharif and ex-President Zardari for holding on to stocks at their storages while people of the country face hand-in-mouth situation due to high food prices and low prowess to earn money for purchases.

Pakistanis express anger

"The government has given us foodgrains which is not even fit to be consumed by animals. They think us worse than animals," said a person.

Another elderly person said, "We have lost all hope from the government. We were happy when they send us free foodgrains, but after having them, several of us have fallen ill."

The man further requested the Pakistan government to at least provide wheat which is edible and not make people sick.

مفت آٹا کے نام پر امپورٹڈ حکومت زہر تقسیم کر رہی ہے

خدا کا کوئی ہے کہ نہیں pic.twitter.com/nQ1oNwPZzp — Full Toss (Parody) (@fulltosspk) March 24, 2023

Ironically, these wheat and flour-loaded trucks are being moved across Pakistan with armed guards as escorts.

The decision to give free wheat was taken by the government after prices of flour skyrocketed to up to PKR 3,000 a packet.

When these trucks reached to the cities of Pakistan, there were fights and brawls. Videos showed hundreds hanging from a truck carrying wheat flour as several more chased after it.

One of the videos showed a child getting saved in the nick of time, as he was inches from being run over by the speeding truck.

Absolutely wild scenes from Pakistan where a massive crowd of people is chasing after wheat trucks. One truck almost runs over people. pic.twitter.com/hgP87XFyyT — FJ (@Natsecjeff) March 29, 2023

Hundreds of women in burqas and men are seen in the video trying to procure free food for their families amid a worsening shortage in the country.

Reportedly 'wheat stampedes' in Pakistan claimed 11 lives so far and left several others injured.

