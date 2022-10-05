Tehran: Amid ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran, several videos posted on social media appears to show schoolgirls waving their headscarves in the air and heckling a member of Iran’s feared paramilitary Basij force.

“Get lost, Basiji,” the girls can be heard shouting at the man, who was apparently sent to address them, BBC reported.

In another video, a man can be heard shouting “death to the dictator” as another group of girls walk through traffic in the north-western city of Sanandaj and an elderly woman clapping as unveiled schoolgirls chant “freedom, freedom, freedom” at a protest on a street, the report added.

Besides this, a video also shows a teacher ‘threatening’ students with expulsion if they do not cover their heads, after they stage a sit-down protest.

Protests in Iran

The nationwide protests in Iran started after Mahsa Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on 16 September, days after the notorious morality police detained the Kurdish Iranian for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab and modest clothes.

Thereafter, anger flared at her funeral and spread to become the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years. A crackdown has seen scores of demonstrators killed and hundreds arrested.

Protests also spread to schools, with video footage shared by Kurdish rights group Hengaw showing schoolgirls demonstrating in two cities in Amini’s native Kurdistan province.

At least 92 protesters have been killed so far in the unrest, said Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), which has been working to assess the death toll despite internet outages and blocks on WhatsApp, Instagram and other online services.

(With inputs from agencies)

