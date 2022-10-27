Nature never fails to surprise us with its beauty. Sometimes, rare sightings get caught on tape and leave us in complete awe. A video has been shared on Twitter in which a rare phenomenon known as “Sand Snakes” was captured. As per the caption of the tweet, this phenomenon was created in Iceland by the blowing of wind through black sand. The woman, in the video, can be seen enjoying the flow of wind and sand snakes. She even tries to ski on the black sand. Sand Snakes are formed when fast wind prompts sand particles to move in such a way that they look like ropes or snakes.

Have a look at this video here:

Wind blows through black sand in Iceland creates a rare phenomenon known as “Sand Snakes” pic.twitter.com/4sJ0lN1uLZ — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) October 26, 2022



The video received a wide range of reactions. Some people expressed their willingness to travel to Iceland for experiencing the phenomenon of sand snakes. A user commented, “Wherever this is, I need a trip there.”

Some users advised installing a wind turbine at the place where the video was shot.

A viewer called Iceland the most beautiful place on Earth.

A few called Iceland a fantastic country.

Many individuals were fascinated by the sight.

This is not the only time a rare natural phenomenon has been documented. A picture of a rare type of rainbow known as “fogbow” was recently shared on Instagram. The photo was captured at Hawk Hill in the Marin Headlands, California.

In the caption, the photographer said that fogbows are sometimes called white rainbows, or cloudbows, or ghost rainbows. He went on to add that they are made much like rainbows, from the same configuration of moisture and sunlight. He further stated that rainbows occur when the air is filled with raindrops and that one always sees a rainbow in the direction opposite the sun. He added that fogbows are much the same, always opposite the sun, but fogbows happen due to the small droplets inside a fog or cloud instead of larger raindrops.

The caption further stated that fogbows have only weak colours or are colourless because the water droplets in fog are very small.

