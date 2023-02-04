Watch: Rat crawls on sleeping man on New York subway; internet reacts
Some viewers suggested that someone should have helped in shooing away the rodent when it started to climb on the man
Encountering a rat on public transport is probably everyone’s worst nightmare. But for one person travelling on New York City’s subway, it was a real story. A video of this hilarious incident has been recently shared on Twitter. In the clip, a rat appears out of nowhere and starts climbing the legs of a passenger who is fast asleep. The man continues to doze off, unaware of the rodent travelling up his body. Then, the rat moves up the man’s arm to the juncture between his neck and shoulders. The man feels something unusual and starts to drowsily open his eyes. When he feels something move at the back of his neck, he puts his hand behind. Just then, the rat reappears in front of him. The passenger jumps up and the rat falls to the ground. It then moves away
Have a look at this video here:
I didn’t realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway. pic.twitter.com/nsVOPSVWeb
— Jaz🛡️🌐🔗 (@Jazzie654) February 3, 2023
The video gained a lot of traction after it was uploaded. Many people said that they hadn’t spotted rats actually on a train, but had regularly seen them on the platforms, tracks, and tunnels.
I haven’t seen them actually on a train, but regularly saw on the platforms, tracks and tunnels when I lived there 😱
— Robin Roberts🐬🌊🐕🐾 (@rarobertsart) February 3, 2023
Others were surprised by the man’s calmness during the incident.
That’s a much calmer reaction than I expected. 🤣🤣🤣
— Vaughn Broadnax (@vaughnbroadnax) February 4, 2023
Some joked that they would have tried to befriend the rat.
My toxic trait is I would have tried to befriend it 😂
— Kamari Laitinen© (@MercuryMillions) February 3, 2023
An account informed that there are many rats in the NY subway system. The user said, “There are many rats in the NY subway system, I use to take pics of them. I saw one the other day that I thought was a dog at first as it was so big.”
there are many rats in the NY subway system… I use to take pics of them. I saw one the other day that I thought was a dog at first it was so big.
— Jennifer 💕 (@JenniferNYC) February 3, 2023
A user sarcastically wrote that these rats also have places to go to.
They got places to go too. You expect them to walk????
— Qtipwantstoknow (@Qtipwantstoknow) February 3, 2023
Another person remarked, “If they’re on the tracks, they might be on your back!”
If they’re on the tracks, they might be on your back! 😂
— alittlesong (@alittlesong) February 3, 2023
An individual commented that this was why people should not fall asleep on subways.
Another good reason why you should never sleep on a subway.
— Kevin Garnett (@Kevin_Garnett58) February 3, 2023
Some viewers suggested that someone should have helped in shooing away the rodent when it started to climb on the man.
Someone should have helped shoo it away when it started climbing on the guy. 🤨
— oro yin sumi (@YinSumi) February 3, 2023
According to some people, it’s not just the rats that are seen on subways. An account claimed that stray dogs have learned to use the subway system in Moscow.
In Moscow the stray dogs learned to use the subway system. The hop on and get off spots where they can find more food and meet other packs. People just ignore them, they’re used to it. It’s googble.
— 📺®aymond ©asillas📺 (@Mr_Raymond68) February 3, 2023
Tweeted on 4 February, the video got 191,500 views in just one day. What are your thoughts about this video?
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ukraine's tragic week shows there's no safe place in war
This is the hard lesson Ukrainians have had to learn in a week of mourning at least 59 dead in places that many considered safe from the violence of the war against Russia, now in its 11th month
Global indecision killing more of our people, says Ukraine after Germany refuses to supply Leopard tanks
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that despite heightened expectations, 'we still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank'
Pentagon-backed think tank urges US to stop war between Russia, Ukraine
In a landmark report, the RAND Corporation – a highly influential elite national security think tank which is funded directly by the Pentagon – has claimed that prolonging the war between Russia and Ukraine is actively harming the US and its allied nations