Encountering a rat on public transport is probably everyone’s worst nightmare. But for one person travelling on New York City’s subway, it was a real story. A video of this hilarious incident has been recently shared on Twitter. In the clip, a rat appears out of nowhere and starts climbing the legs of a passenger who is fast asleep. The man continues to doze off, unaware of the rodent travelling up his body. Then, the rat moves up the man’s arm to the juncture between his neck and shoulders. The man feels something unusual and starts to drowsily open his eyes. When he feels something move at the back of his neck, he puts his hand behind. Just then, the rat reappears in front of him. The passenger jumps up and the rat falls to the ground. It then moves away

Have a look at this video here:

I didn’t realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway. pic.twitter.com/nsVOPSVWeb — Jaz🛡️🌐🔗 (@Jazzie654) February 3, 2023

The video gained a lot of traction after it was uploaded. Many people said that they hadn’t spotted rats actually on a train, but had regularly seen them on the platforms, tracks, and tunnels.

I haven’t seen them actually on a train, but regularly saw on the platforms, tracks and tunnels when I lived there 😱 — Robin Roberts🐬🌊🐕🐾 (@rarobertsart) February 3, 2023

Others were surprised by the man’s calmness during the incident.

That’s a much calmer reaction than I expected. 🤣🤣🤣 — Vaughn Broadnax (@vaughnbroadnax) February 4, 2023

Some joked that they would have tried to befriend the rat.

My toxic trait is I would have tried to befriend it 😂 — Kamari Laitinen© (@MercuryMillions) February 3, 2023

An account informed that there are many rats in the NY subway system. The user said, “There are many rats in the NY subway system, I use to take pics of them. I saw one the other day that I thought was a dog at first as it was so big.”

there are many rats in the NY subway system… I use to take pics of them. I saw one the other day that I thought was a dog at first it was so big. — Jennifer 💕 (@JenniferNYC) February 3, 2023

A user sarcastically wrote that these rats also have places to go to.

They got places to go too. You expect them to walk???? — Qtipwantstoknow (@Qtipwantstoknow) February 3, 2023

Another person remarked, “If they’re on the tracks, they might be on your back!”

If they’re on the tracks, they might be on your back! 😂 — alittlesong (@alittlesong) February 3, 2023

An individual commented that this was why people should not fall asleep on subways.

Another good reason why you should never sleep on a subway. — Kevin Garnett (@Kevin_Garnett58) February 3, 2023

Some viewers suggested that someone should have helped in shooing away the rodent when it started to climb on the man.

Someone should have helped shoo it away when it started climbing on the guy. 🤨 — oro yin sumi (@YinSumi) February 3, 2023

According to some people, it’s not just the rats that are seen on subways. An account claimed that stray dogs have learned to use the subway system in Moscow.

In Moscow the stray dogs learned to use the subway system. The hop on and get off spots where they can find more food and meet other packs. People just ignore them, they’re used to it. It’s googble. — 📺®aymond ©asillas📺 (@Mr_Raymond68) February 3, 2023

Tweeted on 4 February, the video got 191,500 views in just one day. What are your thoughts about this video?

