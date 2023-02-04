World

Watch: Rat crawls on sleeping man on New York subway; internet reacts

Some viewers suggested that someone should have helped in shooing away the rodent when it started to climb on the man

FP Trending February 04, 2023 16:01:04 IST
Watch: Rat crawls on sleeping man on New York subway; internet reacts

Screen grab: Twitter

Encountering a rat on public transport is probably everyone’s worst nightmare. But for one person travelling on New York City’s subway, it was a real story. A video of this hilarious incident has been recently shared on Twitter. In the clip, a rat appears out of nowhere and starts climbing the legs of a passenger who is fast asleep. The man continues to doze off, unaware of the rodent travelling up his body. Then, the rat moves up the man’s arm to the juncture between his neck and shoulders. The man feels something unusual and starts to drowsily open his eyes. When he feels something move at the back of his neck, he puts his hand behind. Just then, the rat reappears in front of him. The passenger jumps up and the rat falls to the ground. It then moves away

 

Have a look at this video here:

The video gained a lot of traction after it was uploaded. Many people said that they hadn’t spotted rats actually on a train, but had regularly seen them on the platforms, tracks, and tunnels.

Others were surprised by the man’s calmness during the incident.

Some joked that they would have tried to befriend the rat.

An account informed that there are many rats in the NY subway system. The user said, “There are many rats in the NY subway system, I use to take pics of them. I saw one the other day that I thought was a dog at first as it was so big.”

A user sarcastically wrote that these rats also have places to go to.

Another person remarked, “If they’re on the tracks, they might be on your back!”

An individual commented that this was why people should not fall asleep on subways.

Some viewers suggested that someone should have helped in shooing away the rodent when it started to climb on the man.

According to some people, it’s not just the rats that are seen on subways. An account claimed that stray dogs have learned to use the subway system in Moscow.

Tweeted on 4 February, the video got 191,500 views in just one day. What are your thoughts about this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 04, 2023 16:01:04 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ukraine's tragic week shows there's no safe place in war
World

Ukraine's tragic week shows there's no safe place in war

This is the hard lesson Ukrainians have had to learn in a week of mourning at least 59 dead in places that many considered safe from the violence of the war against Russia, now in its 11th month

Global indecision killing more of our people, says Ukraine after Germany refuses to supply Leopard tanks
World

Global indecision killing more of our people, says Ukraine after Germany refuses to supply Leopard tanks

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that despite heightened expectations, 'we still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank'

Pentagon-backed think tank urges US to stop war between Russia, Ukraine
World

Pentagon-backed think tank urges US to stop war between Russia, Ukraine

In a landmark report, the RAND Corporation – a highly influential elite national security think tank which is funded directly by the Pentagon – has claimed that prolonging the war between Russia and Ukraine is actively harming the US and its allied nations