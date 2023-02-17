Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s home at Zaman Park has turned into fortress with police vehicles lined outside and heavy security personnel deployed in the area to arrest him. However, supporters and workers of his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf reached before cops and have been campaigning outside the house.

Videos from outside Khan’s residence in Lahore have gone viral on social media. They show Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters of the former prime minister waving party flags, carrying banners and chanting slogans in their bid to resist his arrest.

Imran Khan has been booked for protesting outside the Pakistan Election Commission office after he was barred from contesting elections for five years. He has been on bail on medical grounds.

Police outside Imran Khan’s Lahore house

On Wednesday, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad said Khan had been given adequate time to appear before the court but he had failed to do so, while his lawyer in his argument urged the judicial body to grant one-time exemption to former Pakistan PM from in-person appearance as he had not recovered completely from a gun attack late last year.

Also Read: Pakistan: Imran Khan passes ‘derogatory remarks’ about Saudi Crown Prince in Punjabi

The judge refused to accept the plea and ordered that Khan should appear before the court stating that no further relief could be given to a “powerful person” like him.

The judge refused to extend the interim bail, leaving Khan vulnerable to police arrest.

Lahori becoming Imran Khan’s shield last night…

Bravo 👏 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GUOdyU4zSC — Hussain Chaudhry (@Hussainchaudhri) February 17, 2023

نماز جمعہ ادا کرنے کے بعد لاھور کی عوام زمان پارک عمران خان کی حفاظت کیلئے روانہ pic.twitter.com/GnuB7VEs1d — ایمان فاطمہ جھنگوی (@ImanFatma3) February 17, 2023

On Thursday, word spread that Pakistani police planned to arrest former PM & PTI chief Imran Khan for not appearing before the Lahore High Court. Take a look as hundreds of workers gather in Zaman Park, Lahore, to protest & block entry to Khan's residence:pic.twitter.com/johU3Herpw — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 16, 2023

In Pakistan, a caravan of police vehicles has appeared on the street in Zaman Park, Lahore, Pakistan after an anti-terrorism court canceled former Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/09PYF4pvYd — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 16, 2023

Zaman Park Lahore Situation Right Now 🚨pic.twitter.com/WFeQKtwwqJ — PTI Peshawar (@PTIPeshawar) February 15, 2023

The police have been stationed at Khan's residence while protesters outnumbering cops can be seen flocking Zaman Park on foot and in vehicle.

Supporters, including women and children, have been thwarting any bid by the police to arrest Khan. According to a report by Dawn, PTI leader Musarat Jamshaid Cheema said entire Pakistan would take to the streets if the Shehbaz Sharif-led government tried to arrest Khan.

Don't Miss: IMF deal for bankrupt Pakistan is like 'treatment of cancer with aspirin': Imran Khan

Other PTI workers and supporters said they would foil any bid to place their party chief under arrest.

Case for which Imran Khan could be arrested

Khan was booked in October 2022 in the case related to protest against the Pakistan Election Commission.

Must Read: Guess how much Pakistan's Imran Khan spent only on travel from home to office

The PTI chief had been on bail on medical grounds after he was injured in an alleged assassination attempt during a rally in Wazirabad in November last year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.