Pakistan: Imran Khan passes 'derogatory remarks' about Saudi Crown Prince in Punjabi

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan allegedly passed derogatory remarks against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a cabinet meeting, which were conveyed to the Saudi dignitary by one of his cabinet members.

According to Pakistani journalist Javed Chaudhry, Imran Khan once jokingly passed insulting remarks about the Saudi Crown Prince in Punjabi. However, the remarks were conveyed to Mohammed bin Salman by a cabinet member of Khan, Daily Pakistan reported.

The former Pakistani PM hosted the Saudi Crown Prince in Islamabad a few years ago and drew criticism for for driving his car.

Javed Chaudhry, citing his interaction with former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said multiple meetings between Imran Khan and Bajwa were arranged by President Arif Alvi.

These meetings were held after Imran Khan faced the ‘No Confidence Motion’ and was forced to leave the Prime Minister’s Office. It was aimed at improving relations between the PTI and the military establishment.

“A formula was also finalized to give extension to General Qamar Javed Bajwa and hold general elections in June 2023,” Chaudhry disclosed in a column published last week.

“Had the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stayed in power, the country would have derailed,” Chaudhry wrote, citing Bajwa.

He further alleged that Imran Khan was advised against appointment of Shaukat Tarin as finance minister, but he did not listen.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan alleged that ex-Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa asked him to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine soon after his return from Moscow.

While addressing intellectuals, religious scholars and students in a TV address, Khan said he went to Russia last year and convinced President Vladimir Putin to give wheat and fuel to Pakistan at cheaper rates as being supplied to India.

He noted that when he returned back, the former army chief asked him to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.

“I told the former army chief (Bajwa) that India, which is a strategic ally of the US, was staying neutral and Pakistan should also not get involved in the war between two countries,” Khan said.

“But to my surprise, the former army chief himself condemned Russia at a security seminar ‘to appease the US’,” the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman said.

