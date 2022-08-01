Watch: Part of silos at Beirut Port collapses; internet says incident revives 2020 blast trauma

The minister of transport and public works in the caretaker Lebanese government, Ali Hamie, has told Reuters that he fears that more parts of the silos could collapse

Part of the grain silos in Lebanon’s Beirut Port collapsed on Sunday, 31 July, just days ahead of the anniversary of the 4 August explosion at the same place that killed hundreds.

A video shows a part of the silos collapsing, sending out a cloud of dust. There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident.

Watch:

This is happening just days before the 2-year anniversary of the Beirut blast and after a fire burned there continuously for 3 weeks. Words fail. pic.twitter.com/IW0Z3lRMfi — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) July 31, 2022

The video led to an outpouring of anger at the Lebanese government.

Even the silos couldn’t stand tall before the criminality of the people running the country. — Henri J. Chaoul 🇱🇧🇨🇦 (@henrichaoul) July 31, 2022

Several users accused the government of living in denial and neglecting the site of the explosion.

Neglect after neglect after neglect and a good dose of denial to go with it. Now until the next tragedy — Talal Nizameddin (@TalalNizameddin) July 31, 2022

Many users wrote that watching this footage revived their traumatic memories of 2020 port explosion.

Watching this revived my 4th of august trauma.

I’m baffled we need to relive this once again. — Jowelle Michel Howayeck | جوال ميشال الحويك (@JowelleHowayeck) July 31, 2022

Some stated that the government had done nothing while a portion of the silos was on fire.

They let it burn for 3 weeks never used the helicopters, but when it collapsed they bring out the helicopters 🙈🙈🙈 — LebanonPrivateJets (@LebanonJets) July 31, 2022

A fire had broken out in the northern block of the silos weeks ago due to the summer heat igniting the fermenting grains left there since the 2020 Beirut Blast. According to an Associated Press report, officials and firefighters had been unable to put out the blaze. Lebanese officials had also warned that the silos could fall after the northern section began tilting at an accelerated rate.

The minister of transport and public works in the caretaker Lebanese government, Ali Hamie, has told Reuters that he fears that more parts of the silos could collapse.

The silos are a reminder of the 2020 Beirut Port Explosion, one of the most powerful non-nuclear blasts recorded. The blast was caused by tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in unsafe conditions at the port since 2013. The incident killed over 200 people, injured more than 6,000 and decimated entire neighbourhoods, leaving thousands of individuals homeless. The 48-metre tall silos stood as a shield against the explosion for the western part of Beirut.

The Lebanese government had announced in April that it would destroy the silos, angering the families of victims, who wanted to preserve the building as a reminder of the blast. Last week, their parliament failed to adopt a law that would have protected the site from demolition.

