Watch: Panda seeking attention playfully follows caretaker; adorable video awes internet

Pandas and their adorable antics – undoubtedly need no introduction. There are certainly not many things that can match pandas in terms of cuteness. These fat and fluffy animals are just too cute to bear. Nowadays, social media is full of hilarious videos depicting the delightful tantrums of Pandas. And the users, of course, are giving so much attention to these as they never fail to ease their daily-life stress. Now, a new video has surfaced on the internet where a panda playfully follows its caretaker in order to seek his attention. It was dropped on Twitter by a page named Buitengebieden on 7 December.



The clip opens inside an enclosure but the actual location is unknown. The caretaker can be seen doing his job but the panda was not in the mood to go away from him. The person was collecting bamboo sticks, supposedly the food for that chubby animal when it was trying to latch onto his legs.

The keeper was repeatedly attempting to get rid of it. He sent the panda back to its own place and continued his work. But in the most adorable event, the round-eyed animal went on to follow the keeper and tried to get back to his range. In the end, the panda again approached the man, opened its arms and finally found hold of his legs.

The caption of the clip asked, “Who wants this job?” It’s not rare for the winsome video to gain a lot of traction across the internet world. Users were left in awe after watching the playful nature of the furry buddy. Numerous reactions flooded the comment section.

A viewer wrote, “He doesn’t need to play with the Pandas after hours, the Panda is already playing with him during his shift.”

Another user sarcastically said, “That would be my 18-year-old when I refuse to let him eat all the candy in the house.”

A person suggested, “They should open a new job as a panda cuddler so that guy can get stuff done. I’d take that job.”

An individual noted, “It is an actual job in China.”

Here are some other reactions:

The 30-second viral footage has earned more than 5 million views since being uploaded on Twitter. It has also amassed over 1.8 lakh likes so far on the microblogging site. Have you found it cute? Doesn’t this fluffy buddy make your day?

