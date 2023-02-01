Ever since Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married, reports of the couple receiving expensive gifts from family and close friends have been creating a buzz on social media. From luxurious flats to expensive cars and jewellery, media reports have claimed many such rumours, leaving their fans intrigued and surprised. Speaking of which, reports have suggested that Athiya’s father-actor Suniel Shetty gifted a lavish flat in Mumbai while other celebs like Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor gifted a luxury car and a diamond bracelet. Cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni reportedly also graced them with expensive gifts. Amid all these, while the family has denied such rumours, a video of two Pakistani anchors has started making rounds on the internet, giving a hilarious twist to the ‘gift’ rumours.

Pakistani anchors’ hilarious debate on Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding gifts

The video of the live debate shows the two anchors conducting a session on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding gifts. While the female anchor began by listing the gifts, she mentioned that Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty gifted a ‘Rs 5 crore flat’ to the couple. To this, the male anchor immediately corrected her with the right figure of Rs 50 crore stating “5 crore mei toh Karachi mei apartment nahi milega (One won’t find an apartment in Karachi for Rs 5 crore)”

Adding more to this, they also went on to count the other gifts by celebs Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni.

Watch:

Pakistani Anchor stumbling on amount gifted to Athiya Shetty at her marriage 😂 “Aap kum kyu kar rahi hain paise?? Female anchor : Coz my mind doesnt go there 😂 #AthiyaShetty #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/AdpzjeRUuv — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 31, 2023

No doubt, the video went viral in a very short span of time and left social media users in splits. The video which came up as a fresh dose of entertainment from the neighbouring country has got the entire internet in a frenzy.

A user wrote, “Mentally they’re converting the amount in Pakistani rupees & wondering how much atta could’ve been bought for the whole hungry nation”, while another user wrote, “They must be getting heartburn just listening to the value of the presents the couple received.”

A third user wrote, “I love it when she said “Abdullah shuru ho jao”

Check more reactions:

Literally “beganee ki Shaadi Mein Abdullah deewana” — Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) January 30, 2023

Must watch: Pakistan TV anchors going bonkers discussing economic situation of Pak while comparing it with gifts given on #rahulwedsathiya ceremony pic.twitter.com/isEVb18Wnm — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 31, 2023

Even we go bonkers listening to all this. The top 10% seem to have all the money in India. Damn, a 50 crore apartment?Don’t think it’s an apartment,it’s a villa I think.Not sure though — AKS (@aksdotnet) January 31, 2023

Sunil Shetty after watching Pak TV news pic.twitter.com/OVzDWFHoIX — Roopa B (@Roopa13B) January 31, 2023

The video has racked up thousands of views, further drawing hilarious reactions on social media.

