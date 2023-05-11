WATCH: ‘Pak police beating us as Indian cops thrash Pak terrorists,’ say Imran Khan’s women sympathisers

Women in Pakistan, who have come out to protest the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, are being beaten up, sexually molested and tortured by police and army personnel. Shocking videos of brutality have been creating buzz on social media.

A video shows women saying that they have been abused and beaten by male police officers. “It seemed as if we are in India and were treated in similar way the police in India beat terrorists these days.”

Pakistani women saying Pakistan Military/Police treated us like India treats terrorists these days. https://t.co/4K6RhMY7mH — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 11, 2023

Another video showed a middle-aged woman being beaten up and dragged by a police officer in Pakistan.

Shared on the official Twitter account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the video shows two women with a child and an infant, with one of them involved in a physical clash with the cop while the other tries to save her.

Sharing the video, PTI wrote: "#PakistanUnderSiege - Everyone, please tag all influencers and human rights activists to propagate this fascism in Pakistan!"

#PakistanUnderSiege - Everyone, please tag all influencers and human rights activists to propagate this fascism in Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/5d5xnwCrag — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 10, 2023

In another video, Pakistan police in riot gear can be seen mercilessly dragging women protesting against the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan.

This is how Pakistan army treats women. ‍♂️ #PakistanCivilWar pic.twitter.com/NcU3rfutYI — Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed (@Dr_RizwanAhmed) May 11, 2023

One of the videos going viral on social media shows male cops of Lahore Police sexually molesting women who were taken into custody for protesting.

#Pakistan's Security Establishment Shows Its Ugly Face. Women who were taken into custody by #Lahore police and Rangers were sexually molested by their men throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/sfZltlj2Xi — Nepal Correspondence (@NepCorres) May 10, 2023

Pakistan protests Imran Khan's arrest

Protests have erupted across Pakistan over the arrest of Imran Khan on Tuesday from Islamabad High Court. The PTI chief was nabbed by paramilitary rangers on National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant.

At least eight people have died and nearly 300 have been injured across Pakistan since the violent protests broke out in the cash-strapped country.

The Pakistan army has been deployed in capital Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Wednesday to maintain law and order.

On Tuesday, the protesters had ransacked and set ablaze the Corps Commander's house in Lahore. They also pelted stones at the Governor's House and attacked the ruling PML-N headquarters in Lahore, torching the vehicles parked over there.

With inputs from agencies

