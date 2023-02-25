Watch: Owners reunite with their cats in Turkey after earthquake, leave internet emotional

The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on 6 February crossed 50,000 on Friday, as per the media reports. According to the early estimations of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the disaster has caused between 116 million and 210 million tons of rubble. Along with claiming so many lives, the unfortunate devastation has also trembled the lives of pets and their owners. Some cats have been successfully reunited with their owners by the Turkish crew. The felines were found more than two weeks after the earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes occurred in Turkey. As per NowThis, the local officials have claimed that a total of seven cats have been rescued. The wholesome video of owners reuniting with their furry pets has now been making rounds on social media.

Have a look at the video here:

Turkish crews reunited several cats with their owners, after finding them more than 2 weeks after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck. The building was scheduled to be demolished until municipal workers spotted the cats. Local officials said a total of 7 cats were rescued. pic.twitter.com/0awFrLmjY2 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 25, 2023

The video clip shows how a woman breaks down as rescuers bring her cat to her. She gives her feline friend a warm hug as a feeling of happiness starts to appear on her face. Another footage included in the video shows a lady experiencing true joy as her furry friend is brought to her. She holds the cat in her arms just like a mother holds her newborn baby. The clip shows how the dedicated crew rescues the cats with the help of a crane.

Viewers were happy to see the wholesome reunion. A user commented, “That’s so great.”

That’s so great 🤗🙌🏼 — ✨Laurie ~ Peridot 💚 ☀️ 🌎🌛 (@LauriesTweets1) February 25, 2023

The clip also made some people emotional. An account responded with crying emojis in the comment section.

Another such wholesome video was recently circulated on the internet in which a cat was refusing to leave the man who rescued it from the rubble in Turkey after the earthquake.

Have a look at this clip here:

A cat was saved from under the rubble in Turkey. It now refuses to leave its rescuer's side. pic.twitter.com/Nveaxu3QrG — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 16, 2023

The footage showed how the cute feline was standing on the rescuer’s right shoulder. It appeared as if the cat was thanking him with its 'meow'. The rescuer rubbed his new friend gently as the feline stood like a Samurai on his side. The rubble could be seen behind the duo. But the distress of background sight was nullified by this wholesome friendship of cat and human.

