Watch: Motorcyclist crashes right in front of oncoming truck; see what happens next

In a heart-stopping incident, a motorcyclist almost got run over by a truck after he crashed on the road. The incident took place in Malaysia on 24 January, according to NDTV.

Dashcam footage of the incident was posted by ViralHog and has gone viral on social media. The video was shot by an onlooker who was sitting in his car when the accident took place.

Watch the video here.

The clip shows a motorcyclist losing his balance due to the rainwater on the road. In the midst of pouring rain, the motorcyclist falls to the ground. As he attempts to regain his balance, he sees a truck coming towards him.

With lightning-fast reflexes, the man abandons his bike and runs away from the spot. As he reaches the side of the road, he slips and falls to the ground again.

The truck driver applies the brakes in the nick of time to avoid crushing the motorbike. The motorcyclist was unhurt as his reflexes helped him avoid a major accident. According to NDTV, the onlooker asserted that no one was injured in the incident.

Since it was posted on 26 January, the 21-second clip has been viewed over 97,000 times on Facebook. It has also received over 1,600 likes till date. Several social media users wrote that the man was lucky to have walked away without a scratch.

This is not the first such hair-raising incident that has gone viral on social media. Recently, a viral video showed a man deliberately pushing a woman in front of an oncoming train. The incident took place at a metro station in Brussels on 15 January.

The woman was saved after the metro driver pulled the emergency brakes just in time. According to reports, both the woman and the driver were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were later discharged by authorities.

The man responsible for pushing the woman on to the tracks was arrested by the police.

