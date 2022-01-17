Thankfully, the metro driver pulled the emergency brakes on time, saving the woman from being mowed down

A chilling video of a man pushing a woman intentionally in front of an oncoming train has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Friday at a metro station in Brussels and was caught on CCTV.

In the shocking footage, a man can be seen standing restlessly amidst a crowd of people who are waiting for the train. As the train is about to approach, the man moves forward and deliberately pushes a woman onto the tracks of the metro.

Watch the hair-raising footage here:

(⚠️Vidéo choc)

Tentative de meurtre dans la station de métro Rogier à Bruxelles ce vendredi vers 19h40. pic.twitter.com/dT0ag5qEFu — Infos Bruxelles🇧🇪 (@Bruxelles_City) January 14, 2022

The clip shows how the woman fell on the tracks and was lucky enough to not be harmed by the train. The metro driver pulled the emergency brakes on time, saving the woman from coming under the moving train. Bystanders also rushed to help the woman.

According to a report by Brussels Times, the metro train operator had reportedly seen the woman on the tracks and hence pulled the emergency brakes just in time.

Police and emergency services were immediately called to the scene and images of the perpetrator were distributed by police services. Within a few minutes, the man was caught and arrested from the De Brouckere metro station.

Guy Sablon, spokesperson for Brussels public transport company STIB, told the Brussels Times, "the driver reacted very well but is very much so in shock, as is the victim".

As per NDTV, both the train operator and the woman, were taken to the hospital and received treatment. Later on, they returned to their respective homes.

The perpetrator remains in custody for attempted homicide and an investigation is being carried out to find out the suspect’s motive.

Meanwhile, a psychiatrist has also been appointed by the examining magistrate to verify the perpetrator's condition.

