Watch: Mother elephant forbids calf to approach onlookers, video wins hearts

After pulling the baby away, the mother then appeared to indicate to the safari visitors to stay away from the calf in a very courteous manner.

Elephants are so protective in nature, whether it’s about their own babies or about human beings. Nowadays, we often come across several instances where these gentle giants have been captured displaying this special trait. Those kinds of videos have often grabbed eyeballs across social media in recent times. This video showing a mother elephant shielding her calf as the baby approaches some onlookers at a national park will definitely make you understand the strong sense of kinship the animal has. However, the actual location of the video is unidentified.

Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists.. pic.twitter.com/ASruHsJKnn — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 3, 2022



The video has been uploaded by a user on his personal Twitter handle. The video starts with a mother elephant crossing a road inside a jungle area. Both the animals were walking gently and some tourists were also there watching them on the spot. In some moments, the calf noticed the visitors and started to move toward them.

As soon as the mother spotted the kid moving, she came in the way of the calf and tried to block its way with the trunk. After pulling the baby away, the mother then appeared to indicate to the safari visitors to stay away from the calf in a very courteous manner. In the end, both the animals made their way to the forest.

The caption of the Twitter post reads, “Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists.” Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 15 million views so far. Over 77,000 users have liked the sweet gesture by the mother elephant. Some users appreciated the obedient nature of the baby elephant in the comment section, while some highlighted the concern of the jumbo.

A user noted, “Children listen to your Mum.”

Children listen to your Mum ❤️ — capellarec (@Capellarec) September 3, 2022



Another one expressed his love for the little animal and admitted, “Can’t blame her a little bit.”

Can’t blame her one little bit. Love this. Thx — SusieA🇨🇦 (@WoodstockSusie) September 3, 2022



A person reminded, “All moms are protective of their kids”

That was sooooo cute. All “mom’s” are protective of their kids. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 — 🇨🇦Indy R🇺🇸 (@IndumaliR) September 3, 2022



An individual wrote, “Everybody hates a tourist. Especially an elephant.”

Everybody hates a tourist. Especially 🐘 — 🎅Is 🇺🇦⚔️ (@EL_wordo) September 3, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

“No no, honey. You don’t know them” — BadEugoogolizer (@BadEugoogolizer) September 3, 2022

That´s what parents are for. Teaching the young the perils of life. Stay away from humans at all costs, baby. — Hence horrible shadow (@88ClaphamCommon) September 3, 2022

She is right to be afraid of humans, they are vicious. — PDavalos (@PDavalos3) September 3, 2022



Recently, an incident from Kenya’s Masai Mara reserve also went viral where a mother elephant gave birth to a calf while being surrounded by the herd. After that, the other members of the herd came forward and welcomed the baby with much enthusiasm.

Elephant gives birth in the Masai Mara reserve in Kenya pic.twitter.com/S2fgl8fm5K — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 15, 2022



To no one’s surprise, the sight delighted users across the internet. The video received over 11 million views on Twitter and almost 4 lakh likes. People wasted no time appreciating the bonding between the elephants in the herd.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.