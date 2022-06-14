World

Watch: Massive lightning bolt hits tree during storm, leaves internet in shock

The video shows a tree being struck by lighting right in the middle of its trunk. No details about the location or date of the incident have been given in the video.

FP Trending June 14, 2022 13:05:15 IST
Representational image

While many of us find thunderstorms fascinating, it is inadvisable to venture out or stand under a tree when such an event occurs. If you are feeling adventurous enough to do so, this video might make you reconsider.

The clip shows a tree being hit by a lightning strike. The bolt strikes the tree in the middle of the trunk. The video was shared by Wonder of Science. “This is why you should never stand under a tree during a storm," was the caption of the video.

Watch:

No details about the location or date of the incident have been given in the video. The clip has garnered over 6.3 lakh views since it was posted. Users were left stunned by the video, with one writing “That poor tree ain’t ever growing leaves again”.

Some questioned where one should take shelter in the rains.

Others were surprised that the tree was still standing after it was hit by lightning.

This is not the only incident of a lightning strike that has grabbed eyeballs on the web. Last year, the video of a security guard being struck by lightning caught the attention of internet users. The incident happened in Jakarta. Miraculously, the man survived with only minor burn injuries.

In another shocking incident recently, a tree was spotted burning from the inside after getting struck by a lightning bolt. In the video, flames can be seen inside the tree through a hollow opening in the trunk. While trees normally split into pieces, catch fire or decay after a lightning strike, the video of the inside of a tree burning while its exterior is intact, surprised many people.

Watch:

While some suspected that it was a fake clip, others suggested that the tree was actually Cork oak, a species which has an extremely fire-resistant bark.

What are your thoughts on the story?

Updated Date: June 14, 2022 13:05:15 IST

