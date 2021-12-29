Indonesia: Security guard struck by lightning in Jakarta; watch viral video here

Fortunately, the security guard is alive survived the lightning strike with minor burn injuries

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old security guard in Jakarta, Indonesia was struck by lightning. The guard, who works for a company related to heavy machinery, was on duty when the lightning struck him.

The unfortunate incident was captured on CCTV cameras and a video of same has gone viral. The clip shows the security guard walking in an open area holding an umbrella. After a few seconds, a flash of lightning strikes him, and sparks of the lightning can be seen flying all over the place. Following the lightning strike, the guard can be struggling to stand. However, he fails to do so and soon falls unconscious. Other colleagues can be seen running towards the man to help him.

As per news reports, the man was immediately rushed to a hospital. Fortunately, the security guard is alive survived the lightning strike with minor burn injuries. He has now been discharged from the hospital and resting at home, as per a News18 report.

A Twitter user shared the 30-second video, cautioning people to not use mobile phones and radio equipment during rainfall. The post reads, “Security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning while on duty, avoid using radio and cellular telephones when it is raining, the condition of the victim survived after 4 days of treatment. not everyone has the same chance to live.”

Check the video here

https://twitter.com/Heritzal/status/1475005899580133379

Social media users were stunned at the miraculous escape of the man. People have speculated that it was the walkie talkie in the guard's hand that attracted the lightning. However, others have said that the bolt struck the guard due to his umbrella.

This is not the only incident where people have survived lightning strikes with little harm. In July this year, a family of five in Kansas was travelling by car when their vehicle was struck by lightning. The family managed to escape the burning car safely, according to News18. The video of their car getting hit by a lightning bolt went viral on social media.

