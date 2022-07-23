Watch: Man's lightning-fast reflexes save young girl from colliding with pole; internet heaps praise

The video garnered several reactions, with many praising the man for his heroic attempt. 'This guy hella deserves a lot more than what he got from internet fame. Dude saved her like, her teeth, her face,' one person wrote. 'Most definitely nice reflexes,' commented another

A man’s quick thinking and reflexes helped him save a girl from crashing into a pole. A clip of the incident has gone viral, with many praising the man for his efforts.

In an undated video on Reddit, a man in a blue t-shirt is seen talking to his friends on a pavement. While sitting on his bicycle, he suddenly notices something and turns around. He then jumps from his bike and runs a few steps ahead. Before his friends could realise what is happening, he grabs a young girl barrelling towards him on a bicycle at full speed. The man catches the youngster when she is just inches away from crashing into a street pole.

Her bicycle lands on the pavement safely. Due to the lightning-fast reflexes of the man, the girl survives watch could have been a major accident.

The clip first runs at normal speed, then plays the scene once more in slow motion to focus on the man’s quick thinking. Other people are also seen running towards the girl to check if she had sustained any injuries.

The clip was posted on Reddit with the caption, “Man prevents little girl from colliding with pole.” It has received over 100,000 upvotes already.

Watch:

The video garnered several reactions, with many praising the man for his heroic attempt. "This guy hella deserves a lot more than what he got from internet fame. Dude saved her like, her teeth, her face," one person wrote. "Most definitely nice reflexes," commented another.

"Christ on a bike that guy saved that girl on a bike!" stated one user about the incident. It is not yet known where the video was captured.

This is not the only such clip in recent weeks. Last month, a clip of a cop saving a child from a near-fatal accident grabbed eyeballs. Traffic cop Sunder Lal acted quickly to save a toddler who was about to get hit by a bus on a busy street. The clip went viral, with many praising the cop.

What are your thoughts on the video?

