Cop saves child from near fatal accident, IAS officer shares video

The toddler was with his mother, who hurriedly got down after he fell off the rickshaw. The video has got 1.1 million views so far along with positive reactions from the social media users.

A traffic cop has been receiving appreciation on social media for acting swiftly to save a toddler from a near fatal accident. In the video that has now caught everyone’s attention on the internet shows a cop quickly rushing to save the little one who was about to get hit by a bus on the road.

The traffic cop named Sunder Lal was hailed as a hero after the video of the incident was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter.

The toddler was with his mother, who hurriedly got down after he fell off the rickshaw. The video has got 1.1 million views so far along with positive reactions from the social media users.

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “Great job sir. Hats off”

Great job sir Hats off https://t.co/gLrGkm621c — Santhosh K (@BSY__Fan) June 13, 2022

While, another hailed the cop as “A True Hero”.

A True Hero https://t.co/NjZNycDVVy — Aditya Danade (@AdityaDanade) June 13, 2022

A third user called it a “Great job by the police”.

Great job by the police https://t.co/2576mkV6C5 — SHAILESH SHAH (@SHAILES14921229) June 13, 2022

“Thumbs up for the People's Police,” tweeted another.

Thumbs up for the People's Police https://t.co/MkuKV2C1kh — Eileen (@_Eileen08) June 13, 2022

A user even pointed out that the cop must be rewarded for his faithful service.

Earlier in February, a crossing guard saved a student from being hit by a car. The incident was caught on camera where the crossing guard was seen stepping into the crosswalk to stop the traffic as a student from North East Middle School jogged across the busy road.

As a car approached the crosswalk, the crossing guard realised the car was not stopping in time and threw the student out of harm's way.

In June 2019, the men in uniform in Madhya Pradesh were appreciated for showing their humane side and turning saviours of newborn babies dumped by their parents.

Beside their routine task of maintaining law and order and keeping an eye on the criminal activities, they also rescued abandoned children and gave them a new lease of life.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.