Whether it is in the office room or on the field, people need to work with the same dedication and effort to make things run successfully. But sometimes, with the help of the right set of skills, working smart rather than hard labour can pay off better. One such video proves this. The footage shows a man working at a tomato farm. He can be seen easing his workload with the help of a neat trick

Shared by a Twitter user on Tuesday, the video shows a man flinging up baskets of tomatoes in the air to make them land directly into a truck parked for collecting harvested vegetables. In the 14-second video, we can see a group of farm workers engaged in the work of plucking and collecting tomatoes. Among them, a man working just beside the truck can be seen stacking up the harvested tomatoes into the truck.

However, it was his unique style that grabs attention. The man picks up a basket and throws it up in the air in such a manner that the tomatoes are directly dumped into the truck, while the basket falls in the opposite direction.

Neat trick, isn’t it? Sharing the video on his Twitter, the user wrote, “Awesome skills. See how this person manages to throw tomatoes and buckets in opposite directions. Some engineering here!”

Watch here:

Awesome skills. See how this person manages to throw tomatoes and buckets in opposite directions. Some engineering here!#EIIRInteresting #engineering #skills

Credit: Unknown, ViaWeb pic.twitter.com/wqMv4ElRUs — Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) October 18, 2022

The video also grabbed attention of the internet, with many taking to the comment section to laud the worker’s skills and innovative idea. Some also went on to note that the man made use of ‘centripetal force’, but, with a twist. On the other hand, some also argued that the man was spinning the bucket right before letting go of it.

Check some reactions:

Steel wrists. — Ashok Grover💯🇮🇳👍🥝🌹 (@AshoukGrover) October 18, 2022

Spinning at the end of throwing — Arun C Inamadar MD , FRCP (Edin) (@ArunInamadar) October 18, 2022

And Zero Spillage. — Raja Sahoo (@rajasahoo1729) October 18, 2022

Look closely He is throwing the tomatoes but not letting the buckets , he spins the bucket at last moment when all tomato under momentum — Ravi (@Ravikanthsingha) October 18, 2022

Must be highly skilled in Physics!! — Prakash (@PmTwee) October 18, 2022

Watch his left hand carefully. There lies the technique. 😄 — संजय ಸಂಜಯ (@sanjay4kulkarni) October 18, 2022

Practical way to prove conservation of momentum in Horizontal plane 😂🤣 — Joe Bulao (🇮🇳🇮🇱🇷🇺🇫🇷🇦🇲🇬🇷) (@musaafirHuYaar) October 18, 2022

Centripetal force with a twist pic.twitter.com/8LBTfswIwC — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 18, 2022

Since the video was shared, it has gained over 9 million views and has also received more than 900 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.