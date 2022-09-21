Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II was finally late to rest on Monday, 19 September, in the presence of hundreds of mourners as well as world leaders, prominent personalities, and members of the royal family. Before her state funeral, the Queen’s coffin was laid at the Westminster Hall for mourners to pay their last tributes. During this period, thousands lined up in queues to pay their respects to the former monarch. However, it was the actions of one person in the queue that caught people’s attention.

Among the mourners present in a queue beside the Queen’s coffin, one of them broke the line and went straight toward the coffin. Following this, he paid tribute in a unique manner. With folded hands, he kneeled down to pray and also dropped a coin. Reports suggest that the man was an Indian NRI who decided to offer tributes in the unique Indian style. The video from the incident has gone viral since then.

Posted by a Twitter user, the video shows the man walking across the line and offering his prayers. The user while joking about the act said, “I’m so baffled, someone tell me why this LanKabooter is matha tek’ing the Queen. Someone collect their chacha ffs.”

Watch the video:

I’m so baffled, someone tell me why this LanKabooter is matha tek’ing the Queen. Someone collect their chacha ffs 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NNiNEwwdFU — Jassa (@jassa84) September 14, 2022



The video has so far received over 38,000 views and has gained over 900 likes and several comments. While a section of people supported the man for adopting his own way of paying respects, some also cracked jokes on the video.

Check some reactions:

That is perhaps his way of honouring the queen. — Vijay (@vijayace) September 20, 2022

Lol cops got a bit nervous as he approached — Jaggaya (@Jagib4bb4r) September 15, 2022

He just did why u care he knows best — gurkiran (@gurkiran) September 15, 2022

I’m sure that 50p will come in handy! — stylishfella (@stylishfella) September 15, 2022

He’s Hindu definitely ? What’s religion got to do with it… and how did Sherlock work that out ? — Vick (@volatileacid) September 15, 2022

He actually put the coin to matha tek too 😂😭 Ya’ll, the Queen is accompanied by the Imperial State Crown which is decorated w the Kohinoor. She don’t need no coin, man.. 😂🤣 https://t.co/RxhTBKvwsy — SR (@LoneRedRanger) September 15, 2022



The Queen’s funeral

Earlier on Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest at a historic state funeral She was earlier laid in Westminster Hall in a flag-draped coffin following which the Queen was given a state funeral amid tunes of pipes and drums.

Later, in a private burial in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, she was laid to rest with her husband, the late Prince Philip. The monarch had passed away on 8th September at the age of 96 at her residence in Balmoral.

