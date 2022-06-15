Watch: Man helps sloth to cross road, IAS officer shares video

The man lifts the sloth and carries him back to the roadside tree

In an adorable video, that has now caught eyeballs on social media, a sloth can be seen struggling to cross the road when a man comes and helps the creature to get back to the tree. The clip of the kind gesture was posted by IAS officer Awanish Sharan and has got more than one million views so far.

Have a look at the video here:

Thank You So Much.❤️ pic.twitter.com/0hjFymNa9h — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 12, 2022

In the clip, the sloth can be seen struggling to crawl back into the wilderness. A man then spots the animal who was stuck in the middle of the road as it attempted to cross it. The man lifts the sloth and carries him back to the roadside tree. What was even more adorable was the sloth’s gesture who extended his hand to touch the man to sort of thank him for his kind act. The gentleman has been receiving appreciation from the social media users. Reacting to it, a user remarked that humanity still exists in the world.

Thank God humanity still exists in this world https://t.co/z6cUOWd9Yi — Megha (@mmegha6951) June 15, 2022

Another wrote that the video was inspiring and relaxing.

“So sweet of you.. ”, remarked a user.

Another user loved the sloth’s reaction that was caught towards the end of the video.

Gotta love the “high three” at the end. https://t.co/KLgAooimL2 — Gregory Ripley☮️☯️ (@gregoryripley) June 13, 2022

"This is so cute and heartwarming ❤️," wrote a user.

this is so cute and heartwarming ❤️ https://t.co/PdRx874lmo — flower (@berfloweria) June 13, 2022

Earlier, a popular social media page called ViralHog shared a video that showed a person climbing up the front of a digging machine and then getting down in the middle of the canal before waiting for a few minutes to rescue a dog who had fallen into the irrigation canal.

The man waits for the dog to come near and then grabs it with his hands and puts it to safety. The machine is then pulled up and the dog is eventually rescued.

