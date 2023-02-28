A man in Peru left authorities stunned after they found an ancient mummy in his delivery backpack. After they questioned the man, named Julio Cesar, about the presence of the priceless historical artifact in his possession, his answers left the police stunned. Wondering why? Well, according to Cesar, the mummy, whom he has named Juanita is his ‘spiritual girlfriend’. As per media reports, the discovery was made on Saturday in Peru’s Puno region. Police officials found three people drinking alcohol at a viewpoint.

One of the persons, Cesar, had a delivery backpack belonging to a company. When police officers opened the bag, they found human remains set in a fetal position. As per the Decentralized Directorate of Culture of Puno, the mummy was between 600 and 800 years old, meaning it belonged to the pre-Hispanic era.

As per reports, Cesar claimed that the remains had belonged to his family for three decades. The family had tried to donate the mummy to a museum, but the attempt failed. In the meantime, Cesar developed a close bond with the mummified figure and considered it to be his “spiritual girlfriend”. He even slept near the remains at night.

Cesar kept the remains in his parents’ house and had taken it out to show to his friends. The case is now under investigation.

Watch:

“She” may be a little parched and worst for wear, but despite their age difference, this man says this ancient #Peru #mummy is like a spiritual girlfriend to him. #Archaeology #archaeohistories pic.twitter.com/U5OetOVI5D — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) February 27, 2023

The authorities have taken possession of the remains. According to Peru’s culture ministry, the mummy is of a male over 45 years of age and an approximate height of 1.51 meters, as per a preliminary investigation.

After the discovery, the ministry immediately ordered officials to take custody of the mummy “in order to protect and preserve the country’s heritage.”

Peru boasts of a rich cultural heritage. Before its colonisation by Spain, the country was home to the Inca civilisation, which remains known for the remains at sites like Machu Picchu. The Incas governed over an empire ranging from northern Ecuador to central Chile, before they were felled by the Francisco Pizarro-led Spanish troops in 1532.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.