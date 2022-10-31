Halloween is right here and it is all about going for all kinds of scary costumes and playing spooky games with friends and family members. Halloween costumes which are the flavour of the evening can be anything, starting from horrifying characters to anything funny or silly with crazy makeups. This is completed by a typical Halloween party in which people arrive adorning eerie and ghoulish makeup. With that said, as people love to experiment and let their imagination run wild while choosing a proper outfit for the Halloween party, things went pretty wrong for a person who decided to choose a Nazi costume as his Halloween look.

Notably, this happened in New York where a person tried a little adventure with his costume and further seemingly tried dressing up as a Nazi soldier, wearing a costume with the swastika (symbol of Nazism) on his arm. All dressed up for the evening, the man entered a bar where he was not quite welcomed and instead received frowning reactions from others.

a guy just walked into fanelli cafe in soho dressed as a nazi i have no words pic.twitter.com/4szraZgVEd — matt (@mattxiv) October 30, 2022

As we see in the 18-second clip, the man can be seen standing at the bar counter where the patron can be heard saying, "What is wrong with you?" To this, the man smirks slyly and moves towards the door as he is later escorted out by the bar staff. He was not just denied service at the bar and was also asked to leave at once.

A woman can also be heard saying in the background, You want to get f***ed up? Leave for your own safety."

Shared by a Twitter user on Sunday, the video was captioned, "A guy just walked into Fanelli cafe in Soho dressed as a nazi. I have no words." It has also grabbed the attention of many who took to the comment section to share their reactions. A person wrote, "The most telling part is him being alone at the bar dressed like this at 11:30 on a Saturday night", while another commented, "Why is he mad he’s getting kicked out? Like did he think he wouldn’t get people upset with this costume or something?"

the audacity. what the hell — spooky a (@pressedpoppy) October 30, 2022

Those people in the bar passed the vibe check though. — hails (@hailieshouse) October 30, 2022

Christ almighty He must have just gotten reinstated on Twitter by Elon — ✨ (@jesykahope) October 30, 2022

Thankfully they tossed him out. It's going to get worse unless people decide not to put up with it — Adam (@rabidinsomnia) October 30, 2022

It's a Halloween costume, right? Tell me it's a costume. — Zaphod Baconbrox ️‍ (@BaconAiken) October 30, 2022

We all need to be more like Captain America.... pic.twitter.com/43GQ2HAphW — Optimus Democratia (@OptimusDemocrat) October 30, 2022



The video has been viewed for more than 7.9 million times so far and has garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

