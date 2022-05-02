Watch: Man dances with 2 massive pythons on his shoulders; users left terrified

Reticulated pythons, which are native to Southeast Asia, can grow more than 20 feet in length

Snakes have always evoked a level of fear in humans. So it was a big deal for many people when a man was filmed dancing with two giant pythons. Yes, you read that right. The video of a man dancing with two massive reticulated pythons on his shoulders has gone viral.

Shared on Instagram by the handle world of snakes, the caption states that the video features two reticulated pythons, which are said to be the longest snakes in the world.

In the video, an Indonesian man is seen carrying two heavy snakes on his shoulders. The snakes have their heads upside down, while the man dances with them, matching his steps with the beat. The man seems to be very cautious while moving around with the big reptiles as he slowly sways with the music.

Since being shared, this video has collected more than 44,000 likes and hundreds of comments on social media. Many were stunned at the man’s courage, while others showed concern for the reptiles.

For the uninformed, pythons are non-poisonous snakes, but are easily capable of swallowing a person or animal entirely because of their large size. They are primarily found in sub-Saharan Africa, south Asia southern China, the Philippines, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Reticulated pythons, which are native to Southeast Asia, can grow more than 20 feet in length. According to reports, they are the one of the heaviest snakes in the world, These non-venomous reptiles are incredible swimmers

There are several videos on the internet about snakes, which continue to amaze users every time they go viral. Recently, a video of man finding a 7-foot-long Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake under his couch shocked social media users. The clip was from California.

