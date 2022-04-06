Watch | California man finds seven-foot-long snake under his couch, see video here

In the video, the snake expert could be heard saying how these blue beauty rat snakes are a rare find. He adds that these snakes are capable of growing up to 8-foot-long.

In a scary surprise, a man in California recently found a seven-foot-long Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake at his home. A video of the incident was shared by 9News on YouTube in which the reptile can be seen coiled up under the cushion of his couch.

Watch the video here:

In interaction with KGTV, snake expert Alex Trejo, also the owner of So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal, said that he was called to a Chula Vista home following an unusual discovery.

A video that was shared on Facebook shows Trejo holding the reptile and talking about the incident, saying that someone called him to rescue the snake. "One in a lifetime snake rescue!" the caption of the video read.

Trejo further told ABC 10News that the snake didn't get to his body but actually got to the lining of his shirt.

The homeowner said that the snake did not belong to him and so, where the snake came from remained a mystery.

Reacting to the video on Facebook, a user commented how Trejo seemed more awed by the beauty of the creature rather than intimidated by its deadliness. Another user found the reptile beautiful.

In contrast, on YouTube, the users were not very pleased with the visuals of the snake. While one wrote "EEKS", another user commented with astonishing eyes emojis.

This is not the only time that a snake has been found inside a house. A video that went viral last year showed a man removing a giant snake, several feet long, from the ceiling of the house. As the rescue worker pulls the snake out, a large part of the ceiling collapses due to the weight of the reptile.

