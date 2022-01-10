Watch: Man adopts stray puppy he found on snowy streets, video goes viral

The video clip posted on Reddit shows a man wrapping a puppy with his coat and covering its eyes, he then picks the puppy and takes it to his house

Video of a man rescuing a puppy covered with snow has gone viral on social media. The man not only rescued the little pooch but also gave him shelter.

The video clip posted on Reddit shows a man wrapping a puppy with his coat and covering its eyes. He then picks the puppy and takes it to his house. The 20-second video has a detailed caption in which the man tells that he found the puppy on the street, took it to his house and gave it a bed to sleep on.

“Found this guy on the side of the street today with the lady," the man wrote in the caption adding that he used a coat to pick him up as he wasn’t sure if it would bite. He said that the puppy was happier than ever to get in the car. "He got a bath at home and now is on the bed," he added. Informing further, the man said, "I think we may be adopting."

Since being shared on Reddit, the 20-second-video has accumulated over 1,200 upvotes. Reddit users also expressed their emotions by reacting to the video.

A Reddit user hailed the man for his humanitarian act. “I love to see people help animals. Nicely done,” she said.

Another reddit user termed the man "real-life hero". “Great job.” wrote a third user.

