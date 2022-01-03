Dog hugging homeless man melts hearts on internet, watch viral video here

In the 20-second video clip, a homeless old man is seen sitting on the street, when a golden Labrador approaches the man and starts cuddling him

A video of a dog hugging a homeless man has melted hearts of social media users. The viral clip was posted on Twitter by a user, Buitengebieden on 30 December.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 7 lakh times and was shared with a caption that read, “This dog approaches a homeless man and seems to know what he needs.”

In the 20-second video clip, a homeless old man can be seen sitting on the street. A golden Labrador approached the man and stared at him for a while. A few seconds later, the empathetic dog cuddled the old man.

In the video, the homeless man could also be seen hugging the canine back. The video has been retweeted more than 4,700 times and it has got over 48,000 likes.

The emotional video has won the hearts of Twitterati who flooded the comment section with their reactions.

A Twitter user said that there are very few things in life better than an animal offering compassion and love in their hug.

"Dogs are so much nicer than people,” wrote another user.

A third one wrote, “We don't deserve dogs.”

Dogs are one of the most loved pets. They are known for their loyalty and obedience. There have been many instances when these canines have proved that they are the best friend of humans. Several movies have also been made to showcase bonding between dogs and humans such as, 'Hachiko', 'A Dog's Purpose', etc.

Last month, a pooch saved the life of a baby girl and the video went viral on social media. Kelly Andrew, the mother of the baby, had taken to Twitter to share her experience.

