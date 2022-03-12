Watch: Long queues outside McDonald's after burger chain announces suspending operations in Russia
In a video posted on social media, long queues of vehicles spanning for nearly a kilometre could be seen in front of a McDonald's outlet.
People in Moscow hurried to McDonald's outlets to eat their last meal as one of the largest fast food chain in the world chose to temporarily halt its operations in Russia.
In a video posted on social media, long queues of vehicles spanning for nearly a kilometre could be seen in front of a McDonald's outlet. The video, posted by Ukraine Live News on Twitter, showed cars queued up in a curve, under an overpass.
Have a look at the video:
People in Moscow waiting in line for McDonald's after they announced they would be closing all 847 locations in Russia. #RussiaUkraineCrisis #McDonalds #Moscow pic.twitter.com/CozmFpmexX
— 🇺🇦 (@UkraineLiveNews) March 9, 2022
In the post's comments section, some social media users have referred to the development as Russian President Vladimir Putin's fault.
The French fries....#AllPutinsFault — ❄️🕊️ Sasha C. Airesse 🕊️❄️ (@SashaCAiresse) March 9, 2022
On the other hand, some of the users have appreciated the fast food chain's action.
Well done McDonalds it was the right thing to do.
— Kenneth Michael (@Kenwamic) March 10, 2022
Interestingly, Russians have already stocked up on McDonald's items and are selling them on the internet. Take a look at this:
Buy while it's hot After McDonald's announcement that they were leaving #Russia, people have already started selling their supplies on Internet. pic.twitter.com/DtoWbuZ1If — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2022
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski announced in a memo that the company would be shutting all of its almost 850 outlets across the nation indefinitely.
According to the CEO, it was "impossible to predict" at this stage when McDonald's would reopen its restaurants, but he said the company would "closely monitor the situation." However, the fast food chain will continue to pay its 62,000 staff in Russia during the closure.
Earlier this week, several major multinational food companies, including Starbucks and Coca-Cola said that their operations in Russia will be suspended, associating themselves with harsh sanctions imposed by Western nations in reaction to the Ukraine conflict.
Conversely, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed the war had reached a "strategic turning point" and urged Ukrainians to seek shelter on Saturday. Satellite photographs revealed Russian military formations getting closer to Kyiv, Ukraine's war-torn capital.
