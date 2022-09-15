Whenever the boys stop, it tells them to keep scratching its back. The animal is ordering them to keep serving it just like a king

Animals can get very funny sometimes, and we all love to watch the videos in which they do hilarious things. One such video has been shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra, chairman and team member of Mahindra Group.

In the clip, two little boys can be seen scratching the back of a lemur. And the funny part is, when the boys stop doing that, the lemur points towards its back indicating to them to keep scratching its back. Whenever the boys stop, it tells them to keep scratching. The animal seems to be ordering them to keep serving it just like a king.

“Someone must have told this lemur about the old principle of ‘you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.’ The Lemur conveniently seems to have forgotten the second part… #friday”, Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the hilarious video.

While guessing what the lemur might be saying, a user wrote, “Just don’t stop scratching my back, I am enjoying it. Once you are annoyed, then I will probably scratch yours.”

“And that’s why he’s a lemur,” a person commented.

This is not the first time that a lemur has adored the internet.

A video was shared on Twitter in May last year in which Sifakas, which are an incredibly rare type of lemur, were showing their amazing dance.

As per the caption of the video, those were referred to as ‘dancing’ lemurs. The tweet also stated that they were the first of their kind to be ever seen in Europe. Sifakas are known for their great leaping abilities.

Watch this video here:

“This dance needs a really big stage! When the Earth is an equal opportunity stage for Life!”, a user commented.

A person wrote, “Gorgeous and almost childlike.”.

Related to monkeys and apes, lemurs belong to a separate branch of the primate family tree. They live on the Madagascar, which is an island off the coast of east Africa. According to the Lemur Conservation Foundation, with pointy snouts and wet noses, they rely more on their sense of smell than monkeys do.

