WATCH: Khamenei pics on Iran school textbooks given horns, fangs of Devil, then torched

Tehran: There has been massive anger and outrage among people of Iran against the ruling Islamic regime. The rage grew last September when a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, allegedly died in the custody of morality police in the country.

Now, viral video shared by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad shows a student burning pictures of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and country’s former leader Ruhollah Khomeini which are there in all of their text books in resentment.

The student allegedly called Khamenei and Khomeini the “murderer of children” and that they “do not have value” to be on the front page of books.

“Our generation does not want this murderous government with any of its corrupt leaders. Khamenei will be overthrown soon,” the student allegedly said.

پیام و ویدئوی دریافتی: «من یک دانش آموزم، خمینی و خامنه ای قاتلِ بچه‌کُش هیچ جایگاه و ارزشی واسه ما ندارند که عکس اول کتاب‌های ما باشند و ما عکساشونو آتیش میزنیم و خط خطی می‌کنیم. نسل ما این حکومت قاتل رو با هیچ کدوم از سران فاسدش نمی خواد.خامنه ای به زودی سرنگونه.»#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ZJpFzoREeb — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 30, 2023

Earlier this week, a young blogger couple -- Astiyazh Haghighi (21) and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi (22) -- were sentenced to 10 and a half years of jail term for dancing in the busy Azadi Square in Iran's capital Tehran in support of woman life freedom revolution in the country.

They were arrested on in November last year. A two-year ban has also been imposed on the couple for using cyberspace and a two-year ban on leaving Iran for dancing on the street. They have been charged with “encouraging corruption and public prostitution”.

Also Read: WATCH: Iranian blogger couple dancing in public sentenced to over 10 years in prison

Amini was arrested on 13 September last year by morality police for her "incorrectly" wearing the mandatory hijab.

She died on 16 September and after her demise, the Iranian government denied that she was assaulted and has accused the US and Israel of orchestrating the protests across Iran.

Massive protests erupted in Iran following her death with reports suggesting that at least 479 people, including 68 children, were killed during the uprising.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.