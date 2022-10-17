In an unusual incident, President of the United States Joe Biden has made the internet raise eyebrows, after a video of him giving dating advice to a teenage girl started making rounds on the internet. Sparking outrage, the video was taken during an event in California’s Irvine by a Twitter user Kalen D’Almeida, who shared it on his account on 15 October. The video shows President Biden, placing his hand on the young woman’s shoulder and advising the girl to wait till 30 years of age before she starts dating seriously. While Biden’s words sounded unusual, the internet believed that his touch appeared creepy. According to a report in the New York Post, the incident took place after Biden delivered his speech and stopped for photos with a young woman.

While sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote in the caption, “President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her ‘no serious guys till your 30’ as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke Irvine Valley Community College.” The video opens by showing Biden posing with two girls amidst a small crowd during a meet and greet session, while a man next to him can be seen recording a video. As soon as they clicked the picture, Biden began by keeping his hand on the girl’s shoulder and said, “Now, a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters. No serious guys until you are 30.” Seconds after Biden places his hand on her shoulder, the girl looks back and exhibits a weird expression.

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

Responding to the President, the girl accompanying the teenager said, “Okay, I will keep that in mind” and started laughing. Now the video, which has set the internet on fire, has fuelled a debate. While many claimed that it is “blown out of proportion,” several believed that the girl looks “uncomfortable.” A few also advocated the President and his gestures. One user commented, “This is being blown out of proportion. Any young adult gets embarrassed/awkward when talking about things like dating. He’s from an older generation, I don’t see the problem w/ a hand on a shoulder.”

This is being blown out of proportion. Any young adult gets embarrassed/awkward when talking about things like dating. He’s from an older generation, I don’t see the problem w/ a hand on a shoulder. — Doombot_Tatertot (@TatertotDoombot) October 15, 2022

Another commented, “Poor girl feeling soooo uncomfortable.”

Poor girl feeling soooo uncomfortable — GodNCountry (@logicfarm101) October 15, 2022

A third user wrote, “He’s not “grabbing” he’s touching her shoulder. She isn’t “uncomfortable”, she’s surprised and delighted. How creepy can you all be about a grandfather figure kidding around with a youngster? Shame on you all.”

He’s not “grabbing” he’s touching her shoulder. She isn’t “uncomfortable” she’s surprised and delighted. How creepy can you all be about a grandfather figure kidding around with a youngster? Shame on you all. — Alan Eggleston (@AlanEggleston) October 15, 2022

So far, the video has been viewed more than 5 million times and has garnered over 44,000 likes.

