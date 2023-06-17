WATCH: Joe Biden concludes gun control speech with ‘God Save the Queen, man’

In yet another apparent gaffe, US President Joe Biden closed a speech on gun violence with the phrase ‘God Save the Queen.’

The 80-year-old president was addressing an audience at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut on Friday where he made a reference to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Before ending his speech on gun control, Biden said that a storm was heading into the area due to which he would be unable to shake hands with the attendees.

“I will stand in front of each section – no, I really mean it — if you can see the camera, they can see you. It is the least consequential part of this whole meeting for you, I promise,” he said.

“All right. God Save the Queen, man,” he concluded before walking off the stage.

This gaffe has now gone viral after President @JoeBiden said at the end of his speech in Connecticut, “God save the Queen!” Many were baffled because the Queen is dead, and it was not clear why he said, “God save the Queen.”pic.twitter.com/BNLQpgAEnm — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 16, 2023

When asked what the president meant by saying that, the White House assigned pool reporter the Dallas Morning News’ correspondent Tod Gillman told Fox News, “Those watching online heard the final utterance of president Biden at the gun summit – God save the Queen, man – several of you have asked me why he might have said that. I have no idea.”

He added, “Other poolers likewise have no idea.”

Twitter mocks Biden

Biden’s comment was quick enough to take Twitter up by storm.

Political strategist Evan Berryhill said, “I have seen countless – and I mean countless – drunk people say something totally obscure like ‘God save the Queen’ and then jaunt around like a Joe Biden just did in an effort to play it off as if they were sober. He’s truly incapacitated.”

I have seen countless – and I mean countless – drunk people say something totally obscure like “God save the Queen” and then jaunt around like a Joe Biden just did in an effort to play it off as if they were sober. He’s truly incapacitated.pic.twitter.com/XhNfFwyTwK — Evan Berryhill (@EvBerryhill) June 16, 2023

American columnist Benny Johnson wrote, “He’s in Connecticut. And the Queen is dead…”

BIDEN: “God save the Queen!” He’s in Connecticut. And the Queen is dead… pic.twitter.com/dfJKrR595x — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2023

Britain First’s – political party – leader Paul Golding said, “Biden said at the end of his speech in Connecticut, ‘God save the Queen!’ Many were baffled because the Queen is not with us, and it was not clear why he said, ‘God save the Queen.’ He’s lost his marbles.”

Biden said at the end of his speech in Connecticut, ‘God save the Queen!’

Many were baffled because the Queen is not with us, and it was not clear why he said, ‘God save the Queen.’

He’s lost his marbles. pic.twitter.com/lZiDj4Jiey — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the White House press office clarified Biden’s remark in an email saying, “He couldn’t do the full ropeline due to weather, and was commenting to someone in the crowd.”

