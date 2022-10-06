Humans often invade the places inhabited by other animals. But sometimes the opposite happens, and the animals strike back at human beings.

Well, such an incident did occur and a video of this hilarious incident has grabbed eyeballs. A clip has been recently shared on Twitter in which a sea lion can be seen coming out of the sea and entering a hotel. It dives into the swimming pool, swims there for a while and then moves its focus towards a lounge chair where a man is sitting. The animal comes out of the swimming pool and moves towards the man. The man gets a little scared and gets up from his place. Then, the sea lion lays down on the chair and relaxes.

Have a look at this video here:

Sea Lion enters in hotel, swims in the pool and steals the man’s chair Video by ViralHog

🎥 gailstoneheart pic.twitter.com/hW1CxFiZzv — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) October 5, 2022



The tweet attracted a wide range of reactions. Some people said that the chair actually belonged to the sea lion and not the man. A viewer wrote, “I think the man took the sea lion’s chair.”

I think the man took the sea lion’s chair. — SleepsWithDogs (@SleepsWithDogs1) October 5, 2022



A user jokingly wrote that the seal was actually the owner of the hotel.

Little they know. The sea lion was the owner of the hotel. pic.twitter.com/gubYrDwzrP — Πάτρικ Σάντακρουζ (@PatricioJBoyas) October 5, 2022



Some wrote that they liked how the lion seal took the occupied chair instead of the vacant one.

I like how it took the chair with someone in it instead of the empty one. — Shaun (@fool_like) October 5, 2022



Many people pointed out that the sea lion seemingly visits the area regularly.

It seems the sea lion is regular in this area — Daniel Lee (@SZCSSL) October 5, 2022



Some users found it funny how the man took his towel.

The way he took the towel tho😹😹 that got me laughing so hard haha — a.double.virgo🍓 (@virgo_x2) October 5, 2022



Many viewers found the clip very cute.

That is so cute. — sandra luther (@elvis1luther) October 6, 2022



This is not the only video on social media which shows a sea lion invading a place populated by humans. Recently, a video was shared on social media in which some sea lions scare away the tourists from the La Jolla Cove beach in San Diego, California.

Have a look at this clip here:

The sea lions at La Jolla Cove San Diego have had enough of the tourists. 😂 pic.twitter.com/N1UgY4Ez78 — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) July 10, 2022



The sea lions can be seen chasing the tourists present at the spot. The sea lions dive into the sea and scare off the people present in the water as well. It appears from the video that the animals got fed up with the tourists.

