WATCH: In chat with Tucker Carlson, man claims to have had sex, drugs with former US Prez Barak Obama

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has hinted at an upcoming interview with Larry Sinclair, a man who made allegations in 2008 that he had engaged in sexual activities and drug use with Barack Obama.

Back then, these claims were largely dismissed by U.S. media as Obama was on his way to winning the presidential election.

Carlson gave a sneak peek of the interview on social media, with the full conversation set to be released on Wednesday evening. Within just an hour of posting a one-minute clip on X (formerly Twitter), it had already garnered around 4 million views.

Sinclair recounted that he met Obama outside a Chicago bar in November 1999 without knowing he was an Illinois state senator.

He claimed that he had two sexual encounters with Obama and that they used cocaine together. Sinclair asserted that Obama bought cocaine on his behalf and that he witnessed the future president smoking crack in a limousine.

Back in 2008, Sinclair shared his allegations at the National Press Club and later published a book in 2009, in which he also claimed Obama had a gay affair with a church choir director who was allegedly murdered in December 2007.

When asked why the Washington press corps did not investigate his story during the 2008 election, Sinclair responded, “It would be a story if the media truly cared about telling people the truth.”

Carlson suggested in a previous interview that the media avoided the story because the Obama campaign threatened to deny them access to the candidate, saying, “The media told a lot of lies about it. This kind of thing happens frequently in government.”

Carlson pointed out that Sinclair had signed an affidavit and taken a lie detector test to lend more credibility to his allegations.

However, Sinclair’s past, including time served in prison in the 1980s for financial crimes like check forgery, raised questions about his credibility. In 2018, he also ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Cocoa, Florida.

Recent weeks have seen a surge in reports about Obama’s sexuality. His half-brother in Kenya, Malik Obama, posted a tweet in July suggesting that the former president is “definitely gay.”

This tweet garnered attention from various media outlets and came in response to Barack Obama’s letter denouncing the banning of controversial books, including those with explicit content related to gay sexual acts, from public libraries.

Furthermore, a letter from 1982, penned by Obama when he was a 20-year-old college student, resurfaced last month.

In the letter, he expressed his views on homosexuality, stating, “In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”