WATCH: 'I may be a White boy, but I'm not stupid,' says Biden at Black History Month event; gets slammed

Washington: “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid,” is what US President Joe Biden said during an event celebrating Black History Month. He is now being slammed for his self-depreciating humour.

At the event, the 80-year-old president appeared to have attacked Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida, when he declared: “It’s important to say from the White House for the entire country to hear: History matters. History matters and Black history matters. I can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth, and who we are as a nation.”

Despite this, Biden’s another statement from the event where he said, “I’m not stupid” is creating buzz on social media.

‘Learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine’

Praising his administration for a series of historic first African-Americans in high office, Biden said: “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid. I know where the power is… You think I’m joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine,” Biden said.

For the unversed, the “Divine Nine” is a nickname given to the society that was founded in 1930 and represents fraternities and sororities at historically black colleges and universities (HBCU). During the presidential campaign in 2022, Biden argued he “started out of an HBCU, Delaware State.”

Biden slammed for ‘white boy but not stupid’ remark

The US President is being slammed for his “white boy but not stupid” remark at Black History Month event.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, X Strategies LLC senior digital strategist Greg Price wrote: “FACT CHECK: Joe Biden is both white and stupid.”

FACT CHECK: Joe Biden is both white and stupid. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 27, 2023

"He is saying white people are the only ones who can be racist. That is the Marxist definition of racism bias +power. As they believe whiteness is the reason for racism," wrote former congressional candidate Bernard Claston.

Conservative Twitter account Amuse wrote: "SHOCK: President Biden calls white people stupid during black history month celebration to the glee of the audience. He said, ‘I may be a white boy but I’m not stupid."

SHOCK: President Biden calls white people stupid during black history month celebration to the glee of the audience. He said, “I may be a white boy but I’m not stupid.” pic.twitter.com/84ZNc059wo — @amuse (@amuse) February 27, 2023

Here's how other slammed Biden for his "shocking" remark:

Biden speaking at a Black History Month reception: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid." pic.twitter.com/Vso8tl8KJR — Joshua Jake (@itzjoshuajake) February 27, 2023

Can you imagine if President Trump pets of this? "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid. I know where the power is." pic.twitter.com/GrkT6cD3Nh — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 27, 2023

During the event, the US President also said: "it's important to say from the White House, for the entire country to hear: History matters, and Black History matters."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.