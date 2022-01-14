Watch | Huge tortoise meets its baby; see viral video here

The clip shows a person putting a tiny tortoise in front of their father. The tortoise moves its head close to its baby and keeps it there as a mark of affection

The internet is filled with cute videos that make our days better. Many of these adorable clips involve animals being funny or so like humans in their behaviour that people are left amazed. One such video that has gone viral recently involves two tortoises.

In the video, a 45-year-old tortoise met one of its kids recently. It was shared on Reddit with the caption “Big Ike meets Baby Ike. Was terrified he would go ‘nom’.”

The clip shows a person putting a tiny tortoise in front of their father. The tortoise moves its head close to its baby and keeps it there as a mark of affection. The person then moves the baby tortoise back and forth for a while. He then puts it on the head of the big tortoise. The clip ends with the large creature receiving some pats on the head from the person.

Watch the viral clip here:

Since being posted on Reddit, the clip has won several hearts online and received over 60,000 upvotes. Many social media users praised the clip and commented that tortoises make wonderful pets. Others wrote that even the huge creature in the video must have been like that baby tortoise once.

This is not the only wholesome video that has delighted internet users in the last few days. Some days ago, a man was recorded boarding a plane with his cat in a transparent bag. People were floored by the way in which the cat was calmly resting in the transparent case. Many social media users also wrote they wanted to travel in style just like the feline in the video.

In another clip, a flock of painted stork visiting the Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu delighted social media users.

The clip, which was posted some days ago, features the flock sitting on a tree in the sanctuary, which they migrate to every winter.