Watch: Flock of painted stork visit Tamil Nadu sanctuary, see picturesque sight here

IAS Supriya Sahu, who is the Additional Chief Secretary of Environmental Climate Change and Forests, shared the video on her Twitter account.

Migratory birds are often spotted during the winter season and these birds make for a picturesque sight when they visit our sanctuaries.

Recently, a flock of painted stork paid a visit to the Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. The video of these beautiful white coloured birds caught the attention of internet users.

The clip of painted storks was captured by a drone and it showed a flock of birds perched on trees in the Sanctuary.

Watch the video here:

If you are travelling across #TamilNadu, donot forget to check into local bird conservatory or sanctuary. Tamil Nadu is in peak Migratory bird season. Dec-Jan-Feb is a best month for migratory bird viewing in the state. Many birds comes to TN to escape harsh winters. #Birding https://t.co/WdVjZijn5d — vijay (@iamvijayakumar) January 12, 2022

Sahu captioned the tweet by writing, "It’s that time of year again when migratory birds are making our sanctuaries come alive in Tamil Nadu. Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli District is delighted to welcome these winged visitors. Zoom to see incredible lovely chicks. #Painted stork courtesy DFO R. Murugan.”

The video was shared by Supriya Sahu on 12 January and has gained more than 7,000 views till now.

Twitter users are in awe with the clip and it has won hearts of people for its sheer beauty and for the magnificence of these birds.

A user loved the stunning sight and wrote ‘Amazing’ while another commented ‘So beautiful to watch’.

For the unversed, adult painted storks are inland migratory birds with bright pink colour on their tertials and hence are referred to as painted storks. They generally come in winter for nesting.

As per Indian Express, the Koothankulan Bird Sanctuary is situated at a 35-kilometre distance from Tirunelveli. The sanctuary is managed by the local community and attracts over one lakh birds every year.

This is, however, not the first time that migratory birds have paid a visit to sanctuaries. Recently, a flock of flamingoes provided a visual treat for users when they visited the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu.