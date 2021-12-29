Watch | Man boards flight with pet cat in bag, see viral video here

In the video, the fluffy cat is seen sitting comfortably inside a transparent backpack as its owner moves around the airport with his bag

Travelling has always been fun for people who love to explore different places. But if you are travelling with your pets by your side, then the journey becomes extremely exciting.

Recently, a video was posted on the social app Reddit went viral. The clip shows a man safely carrying his cat into a flight that allows pet animals. The short video also shows how calmly the cat is adjusting to its surroundings and sitting inside the bag, be it inside the plane or at the airport while passengers look towards it with surprise.

In the video, the fluffy cat is seen sitting comfortably inside a transparent backpack as its owner moves around the airport with his bag. Meanwhile, a person who records the video can be heard saying, “cat in a bubble”, giving an apt description to the feline sitting inside the transparent bag.

The man who posted the video, captioned it saying, “Boarding a flight with my cat.” As the video ends, it shows how the cute cat enters the flight safely, reaches its seat and also looks out the window before the flight could take off.

Watch the adorable video here:

After this video and a few photos were posted online, it grabbed a lot of attention. So far it has garnered over 13,000 upvotes and several comments from cat lovers across the globe. Many called the cat well trained while others wished to be that cute cat. Several others also commended the owner for carrying his pet around in such a unique manner.

This is not the first instance where animals have travelled by air, earlier in September a dog owner booked an entire business class cabin for his pet to travel in luxury on an Air India flight. As per a Times Now report, the owner had to spend over Rs 2.5 lakh for the two-hour-long flight from Mumbai to Chennai.