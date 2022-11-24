WATCH: How Iranians are 'striking' at the regime with time-tested 'hartal'

Nationwide protests continue in Iran despite intensifying crackdown from the security forces. The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran- an organisation that seeks to overthrow the Islamic government, demonstrations have now spread to over 250 cities.

People have also been boycotting and non-cooperating with the regime using the time-tested method of ‘bandh’.

As of 11:30 pm Tehran time on November 23, protests in #Iran have expanded to 250 cities. Over 640 people killed & more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces. The PMOI/MEK has published the names of 503 killed protesters.#IranRevoIution#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/cJRhsFr7M9 — People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 23, 2022

According to the PMOI, 640 people have been killed & more than 30,000 arrested by the security forces over the protests.

The PMOI shared a series of videos on Twitter saying that they are from the protests in Iran.

Also read: Iran’s biggest serial killer?: A look at president Ebrahim Raisi’s role in 1988 massacre of thousands of prisoners

One of the videos purportedly shows relatives of inmates protesting outside the notorious Evin prison.

November 24 – Tehran, #Iran

Locals are rallying outside Evin Prison demanding answers regarding their loved ones.#IranRevolution2022#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/s9dAKHfKvB — People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 24, 2022

Another videos showed shut shops in Dehgolan city where locals are on a strike.

November 24 – Dehgolan, western #Iran

Locals are on strike and continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 70th day of the uprising.#IranRevolution2022#اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/APomwmrqXN — People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 24, 2022

Similar scenes were seen in Sardasht.

November 24 – Sardasht, northwest #Iran

Locals are on strike and continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 70th day of the uprising.#IranRevolution2022#اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/BNrtSgk2dr — People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 24, 2022

Local merchants have also shut their businesses in Marivan and Oshnavieh.

November 24 – Marivan, western #Iran

Locals are on strike and continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 70th day of the uprising.#IranRevolution2022#اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/ZvwhUhXbxI — People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the UN rights chief on Thursday urged Iran to immediately halt violence against protesters, as countries debated whether to launch an investigation into Tehran’s deadly crackdown.

Volker Turk opened an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council, where countries were called to discuss Iran’s “deteriorating human rights situation” and determine if a high-level international investigation is warranted.

The meeting, requested by Germany and Iceland with the backing of more than 50 countries, follows two months of protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.